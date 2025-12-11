Chilean startup that simplifies foreign trade participated among the Top 100 in the world in Saudi Arabia

ComexPoint, a Chilean startup that digitizes foreign trade, participated among the Top 100 Global Startups of the Entrepreneurship World Cup 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The final was held between November 5 and 9, with US$1.5 million in prizes at stake.

The startup was chosen from more than 10,300 startups from 169 countries. As a finalist, he accessed a complete program and had visibility to Middle Eastern investors and access to the Soft-Landing program towards the region.

«It is the second time that I bring the Chilean flag to the Middle East. First it was in Abu Dhabi, with the Ibero-American Award, and today we are in Riyadh among the 100 best startups in the world. This shows that Chile can also innovate on a global scale,” declares Luis Contreras Espinoza, founder and CEO of ComexPoint.

The Booking.com of foreign trade

ComexPoint develops a collaborative platform that connects importers with logistics operators in the market. From one place, users can quote, compare and choose rates for international freight, customs agencies, insurance and local transportation.

The technology reduces weeks of work to seconds, inspired by models such as Booking.com or Expedia. The objective is to democratize access to updated foreign trade information, allowing SMEs and large companies to make decisions with reliable data.

Since its launch, the platform has managed more than 5,000 quotes. The results are overwhelming: savings of at least 20% and up to 50% in logistics costs, 70% reduction in management time and 100% accuracy in cost calculations.

From sailor to startup founder

ComexPoint was born in Viña del Mar from the experience of more than 30 years in maritime logistics of its founder. Former sailor with extensive experience in executive positions in companies such as Compañía Sudamericana de Vapores (CSAV), Luis Contreras experienced the inefficiencies of international trade up close.

«Integrating so many different systems and processes was like putting together a Frankenstein. The road has not been easy: we have had to reinvent ourselves several times, but this conviction that we are solving a real problem has kept us firm,” declares Contreras.

Investment and international expansion

Between 2024 and 2025, ComexPoint closed its first round with US$390,000 raised through angel investors in Chile. It is currently seeking seed capital to accelerate its growth, consolidate its national presence and begin its expansion into the United States.

In parallel, the startup is exploring strategic collaborations with funds and investors from the Middle East. Its participation in the Entrepreneurship World Cup opens doors to strengthen its global projection and expand its international capital network.