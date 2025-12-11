Regional working capital fintech strengthens presence in Chile, seals alliances and plans regional expansion

Monkey, founded in 2016 by André Arantes, is a global fintech solutions for working capital and a recognized company in the segment in Latin America. Its objective is to democratize access to credit, connect with large corporations, their suppliers and financial institutions and offer innovative solutions for the anticipation of accounts receivable, accounts payable and cards.

Currently, it continues to strengthen its presence in Chile through a strategic alliance with Indexa and Xinergy, two relevant players in financial technology and supply chain management. This agreement represents a new step in Monkey’s expansion within South America, reinforcing its position as a reference in financing and invoice advancement.

“The alliance combines proven scale and modern technology, allowing large buyers to release liquidity and SMEs to access competitive financing,” comments Roberto Uauy, CEO of Xinergy.

Strategic alliance with Indexa and Xinergy

The alliance of Indexa and Xinergy, with Monkey’s global and scalable platform, provides local expertise from leaders in the financial technology and working capital management segments.

The collaboration integrates Monkey’s global platform with the local experience of both companies, enhancing comprehensive solutions for large companies and their suppliers. The synergy seeks to facilitate access to financing, especially for small and medium-sized companies, through models that democratize working capital.

“We are expanding our presence in Latin America, as we are convinced that our platform can generate great value for companies that operate in these markets,” comments André Arantes.

Panorama of the Chilean factoring market

Chile was the first international fintech market and continues to be key for its regional growth, while they plan new operations in other countries on the continent and consolidate their recent entry into the United States and Mexico.

According to data from the EFA and ACHEF, in 2024 the Chilean invoice anticipation market mobilized close to US$44.3 billion, equivalent to 16% of the national GDP. Furthermore, 77% of these operations benefited small and medium-sized companies, evidencing stable growth compared to 2023.

In 2025, accounts receivable from EFA member companies reached US$840 million, driven mainly by the construction, commerce and manufacturing sectors.

“The region offers strong potential for collaborative platforms thanks to the digitization of electronic invoices and the advancement of open finance,” analyzes Enzo Boldrini, General Manager of Indexa.