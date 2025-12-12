This Chilean startup is transforming economic regulatory compliance in Latin America

Regcheq, founded by Cristóbal Concha, Gonzalo Restini, Pedro Feres and Cristián Neely, has established itself as one of the most recognized technological solutions in the risk and compliance ecosystem in the region.

With an approach based on automation, traceability and comprehensive digitalization, the platform allows companies of all sizes to efficiently manage their regulatory obligations, especially in terms of prevention of money laundering and economic crimes.

Its value proposition points to 100% digital and automated onboarding, total centralization of the compliance cycle and permanent audit evidence.

“The market is evolving, and regulatory technology is seen as a fundamental pillar to improve processes and mitigate risks permanently,” the company comments.

Regcheq: Automation and traceability in a regulatory environment

The strengthening of regulations in Latin America has driven Regcheq’s expansion into strategic markets such as Brazil, Mexico and Peru, countries where the prevention of money laundering and corporate criminal liability are high priorities. Participation in acceleration programs – such as BTG Pactual – has supported this growth.

The Chilean startup addresses main challenges, such as complete process traceability, alert management, automatic reports, segmentations and continuous monitoring that facilitates adaptation to changing regulations. This has allowed companies that previously saw compliance as an obligation to today adopt it as a competitive and reputational advantage.

At the same time, the adoption of artificial intelligence is redefining internal processes. Regcheq integrates AI not only to support data analysis, but also to facilitate the daily management of users, enabling more efficient operations and decisions based on real-time information.

Expansion, collaboration and strategic role in the future

The increase in demand for automated and centralized solutions is driven by the need for efficiency, security and operational continuity. Regcheq facilitates this transition, allowing each area to incorporate due diligence and direct risk criteria.

In the short and medium term, the company seeks to consolidate itself as the essential third-party compliance and management tool throughout the region. In parallel, it continues to expand its product market and incorporate new AI capabilities.

While, in the long term, the company plans to become the technological pillar of the risk and compliance ecosystem in Latin America, allowing organizations to move towards a proactive, strategic and auditable model.