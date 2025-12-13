Muyu Education: the Ecuadorian edtech that uses AI to automate feedback to teachers

Muyu Education, an Ecuadorian startup that uses artificial intelligence to automate teacher support in the classroom, won the GESAwards, the most prestigious award that an Edtech can receive in the region.

With this recognition, it obtained one of the two places to represent Latin America in the world final to be held in January 2026 in London, during Bett UK, considered one of the most influential educational technology events.

From the supermarket to the Ministry of Education

Muyu Education was born from the experience of Daniel Crespo, an Ecuadorian who discovered his vocation for education almost by accident. During his studies at the Universidad de los Andes in Chile, he had to work three simultaneous jobs to finance his education, including dressing up as a cookie, lion or cow to promote products in supermarkets.

That resilience led him to become a philosophy professor, national coordinator of support for educational improvement in the Chilean Ministry of Education and vice minister in Ecuador.

“This recognition confirms that from Ecuador we can create world-class educational technology,” says Crespo.

An AI coach in every teacher’s pocket

Muyu Education is a mobile app that allows teachers to record their class in real time. Immediately, the artificial intelligence algorithm processes the recording and in seconds delivers a summary, highlights key points, analyzes how much the teacher versus the students spoke, and provides techniques for improvement.

While other solutions opt for video, Muyu analyzes audio. This strategic decision reduces barriers for vulnerable sectors where the connection is poor, does not go against data protection regulations and avoids resistance from teachers. The startup delivers small techniques based on evidence, the result of research from more than 200 bibliographic sources.

Undiluted traction

The startup opened a round of US$800,000 and has already exceeded half of the goal through angel investors, share acquisition, grants and revenue loans. This strategy allowed them to raise capital, diluting it by just 6%.

The startup reached US$30,000 in billing with just four months of operation in 2023. By 2025 they project to close the year with US$300,000 in revenue. They currently work with educational institutions in Ecuador, Chile, Peru and Colombia. There are already cases where governments have requested projects for implementation in public sectors.

Expansion plans

By 2026, Muyu Education focuses on exploring more global markets. They are developing Muyu Impact to measure impact projects, Hey Muyu as a voice-activated assistant, and Muyu Pro Skills for salespeople and customer service in the corporate world.

Muyu Education is breaking a status quo in the region. While it is estimated that less than 2% of teachers have access to constant, quality feedback, the startup leads a transformation movement to move from teacher evaluation to continuous support.

Are you involved or interested in the EdTech sector? The Tecnológico de Monterrey together with the IFE organize the “IFE Conference 2025”, a space designed to immerse you in the trends and practices that are revolutionizing the world of education. Designed for the entire education ecosystem to do business with its peers in Mexico and Latin America, there will be three days of educational innovation through keynote conferences, panels, hybrid events, special events, awards, conference presentations, networking spaces, and much more.

Get your tickets here: https://ifeconference.tec.mx/