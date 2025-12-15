Fintech Jeeves obtains US$100 million and turns Mexico into its largest market in the world

Jeeves, a global financial automation platform for companies, has just closed a new financing of US$100 million with CIM. With this operation, its credit line in Mexico grows to US$175 million, and the company reinforces its commitment to Latin America as a key region for its expansion.

Mexico leads global growth

Jeeves serves thousands of companies in sectors such as technology, mobility, logistics and e-commerce. Mexico has become its most important market globally, with revenue increasing more than 250% in the last 12 months and net retention consistently exceeding 130%.

“The rapid growth we are seeing in Mexico reflects a clear change in companies, which are looking for a single intelligent and easy-to-use platform to have visibility, control and automation of all their corporate spending,” said founder and CEO Dileep Thazhmon.

Unified financial management platform

Jeeves offers a global platform for business expense management, corporate cards, bill payments and treasury services. The majority of its clients use multiple products simultaneously, positioning the company as the reference platform for expense management among the fastest growing companies in Mexico.

The fintech has developed advanced capabilities adapted to the Mexican regulatory environment, including automated billing functions compatible with the SAT that simplify the creation and reconciliation of CFDI through artificial intelligence. Through a third-party provider, it also enables access to dollar-backed stablecoin wallets to streamline cross-border operations.

Regional expansion with financial muscle

The new financing builds on a multi-year relationship between Jeeves and CIM, more than doubling the original credit facility from US$75 million to US$175 million. The resources will allow Jeeves to serve larger organizations and build country-specific credit programs across the region.

This financing coincides with the appointment of Pablo Cortina as CRO of Jeeves. Cortina has more than two decades of experience, having worked more than 12 years at Capital One.

Jeeves currently operates in more than 20 markets, serving high-growth enterprises and corporates with regional operations. The company today registers the highest average income per client compared to fintechs and local banks, consolidating itself as the leading unified platform for automating corporate spending in Latin America.