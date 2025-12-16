Morada.ai raises US$3.2 million to transform the Brazilian real estate market with generative AI

Morada.ai, a generative artificial intelligence platform for the real estate market, raised more than US$3.2 million in a financing round led by Parceiro Ventures.

The company, founded in 2021, by Ramón Azevedo (CEO), Luis Veloso (COO) and Gabriel Maracaípe (CTO), was created as a spin-off of Kunumi, which currently serves nearly 200 real estate developers in 17 Brazilian states, including Direcional, Patrimar/Novolar, Emccamp, Plano e Plano, Canopus and VIC.

Morada.ai’s innovation is in covering the entire home buying journey, from initial qualification to after-sales service. Now the startup is expanding into mortgage financing solutions, a market that will generate more than US$44 million in 2024, according to ABECIP.

Morada.ai and its comprehensive platform with generative AI

The Brazilian mortgage sector faces critical obstacles: some banks can reject up to 70% of applications due to bureaucratic processes, excessive documentation and manual analysis. Morada.ai seeks to reduce these frictions by integrating generative AI, automation, and financial APIs directly into the sales pipeline.

Morada.ai’s B2B model offers developers a complete technological platform that optimizes everything from acquisition to closing sales.

«The real estate market requires more than simply qualifying leads. It is necessary to efficiently integrate AI and humans, reducing task repetition and increasing conversion,” says Ramon Azevedo, CEO and co-founder of Morada.ai.

Positioning developers as leaders in AI

According to McKinsey, 88% of organizations already use AI, but few manage to scale the technology consistently. Morada.ai is positioned to bring Brazilian real estate developers into this “high-performing” group, integrating generative AI, structured data and credit into a single flow.

The numbers demonstrate the impact of technology, Morada.ai has sent more than 50 million messages and assisted 2 million people, reaching close to 1% of the Brazilian population interested in real estate. From the company, they declare that the new capital will be used to deepen the technical development of the platform and expand the commercial operation.