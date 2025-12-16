Plata secures US$500 million in debt financing with Nomura

Plata, founded by Neri Tollardo and Danil Anisimov, is a Mexican digital financial services company, announced that it secured new debt financing for up to US$500 million structured by Nomura. This transaction marks the largest debt financing in history for a digital financial services company in Mexico.

Nomura, one of the largest investment banks in Japan and a leader in the asset-backed financing business in Latin America, led the structuring of this credit facility. The participation of the Japanese bank demonstrates the growing international interest in Silver and in the Mexican financial system.

Silver: more than US$1.6 billion in institutional financing

With the support of Nomura in this new facility, Plata exceeded US$1.6 billion in accumulated institutional financing. This figure consolidates fintech as one of the most capitalized companies in the digital financial services sector in Latin America.

The company also highlighted that Nomura is a key player in the local financial digital private credit sector, which reinforces institutional confidence in Plata’s business model.

Valuation of US$3.1 billion after capital round

In October, Plata closed a US$250 million equity round that doubled its valuation to US$3.1 billion. This combination of capital and debt positions the Mexican fintech to continue its expansion in the digital financial services market.

The support of world-class financial institutions such as Nomura reflects the maturity of the Mexican fintech ecosystem and its ability to attract high-level international capital.