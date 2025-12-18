Jüsto closes its doors in Mexico: what happened to the digital supermarket

Jüsto, the Mexican startup founded by Ricardo Weder and Alejandro Sisniega in 2019, which promised a change in traditional retail, permanently closed its operations in Mexico on December 15, 2025. The decision comes six years after its founding and just 14 months after raising US$ 70 million in its last round of financing.

The platform spread a message about the cessation of operations on its website and social media, where it thanked customers and provided information about pending orders and refunds.

“This decision responds to financial, operational and strategic factors,” the company indicates in the statement on its website.

The strategy of more than US$ 300 million

Jüsto raised more than US$300 million in different rounds of capital and debt throughout its history. Funds such as General Atlantic, Bimbo Ventures, Femsa Ventures, among others, opted for the 100% digital supermarket model without intermediaries. However, even with this fresh capital, the company was already facing a model with negative unit economics. After 2023 Jüsto failed to adjust its structure in time.

Jüsto is not an isolated case, but a reflection of the structural difficulties of quick commerce in Latin America. Although the startup raised different rounds, its model required a scale and logistical efficiency that few companies can achieve before exhausting their capital. The combination of high operating costs, extremely low margins, and competition against giants like Walmart, Amazon, and Chedraui created an environment almost impossible to sustain.

The beginning of the end in Latin America

Jüsto announced in November 2024 the gradual closure of its operations in Peru. The startup argued for a strategic restructuring to consolidate its presence in Mexico and reach other countries in the region.

In December 2024, he announced his departure from Brazil. Jüsto had expanded into these markets in 2021, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic that boosted digital businesses. In Brazil it bought local player Freshmart as part of its regional growth strategy.

Accelerated international expansion was one of the factors that put the most pressure on the company’s finances. Entering Brazil without having consolidated profitability in Mexico increased operational complexity and accelerated the burning of capital.

The alliance with Amazon that did not save the business

While closing operations in other markets, in Mexico Jüsto announced a strategic collaboration with Amazon in November 2024. By February 2025, the alliance managed to expand to key regions such as the State of Mexico and the metropolitan areas of Monterrey and Querétaro.

Although the alliance with Amazon seemed like an opportunity to increase volume and reduce customer acquisition costs, it came too late and did not solve the structural problems of the business. Amazon Now ended up absorbing the demand without integrating Jüsto, which shows that the collaboration did not represent the lifeline that Jüsto needed.

The difficult quick commerce model

The closure of Jüsto joins that of other competitors in the quick commerce sector in Mexico. Jokr, one of its main rivals, announced its departure from the country in 2022.

The Jüsto case leaves important lessons for the entrepreneurial ecosystem, in an environment where investors demand efficiency and profitability, digital retail startups will have to rethink their strategies if they want to survive. International expansion must be gradual and sustained, and venture capital no longer tolerates models with structural losses.

The company added that it would maintain a support channel for a period to address any pending issues related to the closure of operations.