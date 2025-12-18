This Brazilian startup raised US$362,000 to create AI influencers with global reach

FlyMedia, a Brazilian startup specialized in creating digital influencers operated by artificial intelligence, began operations after raising US$362,000 in a financing round led by OneVC.

The company, founded by Victor Trindade and Mario Augusto, seeks to structure digital characters programmed to act as intellectual property capable of circulating in different media, languages ​​and regions from its launch.

The investment included the participation of international funds such as Big Bets, Alter Global, A16z Scout Fund, Norte, Hypersphere, Verve and FJlabs. Fersen Lambranho, president of GP Investments, also joined as an individual investor.

FlyMedia: AI Characters for Multiple Platforms

The company defines itself as a native artificial intelligence company that will develop AI-controlled characters, its own narrative universes and digital brands prepared to operate in various markets.

“Media initiatives tend to emerge connected to digital systems, diverse languages ​​and operations based on automation,” says Trindade.

The value proposition is to create intellectual properties designed to circulate on various platforms using technological resources to expand distribution, interaction and community management. Each character will be designed to operate on multiple platforms without relying on physical presence, linguistic limitations or logistical barriers.

Scalable digital franchises

The business model includes the creation of franchises capable of expanding into derivative products, virtual environments, live broadcasts, social networks, games, events and licensed businesses. The approach follows the models of traditional properties in the entertainment industry, but with AI-based processes from the beginning.

“The company intends to avoid production models focused on rapid delivery. The focus is on creating planned narratives to generate value over time, always with the capacity to adapt and expand,” says Trindade.

FlyMedia seeks to position itself as a relevant player in the media and entertainment sector aimed at the next generation of consumers, whose relationship with content is fragmented, mobile, multi-platform and based on quick interactions.