Nexo acquires Buenbit and turns Buenos Aires into its regional hub

Nexo, a leading digital asset platform with US$11 billion under management, acquired Buenbit to consolidate its expansion in Latin America. The operation represents a milestone in Nexo’s global strategy, from Buenos Aires, it will drive strategic investments and expansions, integrating its advanced liquidity infrastructure and high-yield products with Buenbit’s local experience and solid user base.

Why this acquisition matters for Latin America

Buenbit established itself as a key player in crypto adoption in Argentina and Peru, recognized for its intuitive platform, its focus on regulatory compliance and its innovative conversion solutions between fiat currency and cryptocurrencies. The startup is registered as PSAV before the National Securities Commission (CNV), which provides regulatory solidity to the operation.

The acquisition comes at a strategic time; Inflation, volatility and limited access to credit continue to affect long-term savings. The advantages that Nexo seeks to provide are consistent returns, cryptocurrency-backed credit that provides liquidity, and intuitive tools to navigate the digital asset economy.

Buenbit processed more than US$2 billion in volume and helped hundreds of thousands of users invest under a solid regulatory framework.

«This alliance with Nexo is the natural step in our evolution. “We demonstrate that the combination of local knowledge and a broad product offering can drive innovation in Argentina, where preserving value is essential.” declared Federico Ogue, CEO of Buenbit.

What Buenbit users gain with this integration

Buenbit clients will access Nexo’s global product offering to manage digital assets. This includes world-class security standards, competitive performance opportunities, cryptocurrency-backed credit, and personalized customer support.

With Nexo, they will be able to trade more than 100 cryptocurrencies in more than 1,500 pairs, use structured products such as Dual Investment, trade advanced futures and access the loyalty program powered by the $NEXO token. The integration allows users to maintain the local Buenbit experience while accessing the global capabilities of a platform that processed more than US$371 billion.

Buenos Aires as a regional operations center

Nexo will develop Buenos Aires as a regional center for future alliances and strategic investments. From the Argentine capital, the platform will drive its growth in Argentina, Peru and Mexico, reinforcing its position as a responsible global consolidator in the digital assets sector.

This multi-year strategy seeks to combine Nexo’s global scale with local knowledge of Latin American markets. According to Antoni Trenchev co-founder of Nexo, with the scale of Nexo and the relationships and experience of Buenbit, innovative solutions have the potential to grow exponentially in the coming year.

The acquisition seeks the expertise necessary to drive sustainable growth in the crypto ecosystem. Completion of the transaction is subject to appropriate regulatory approvals. Nexo has been operating since 2018 in more than 150 jurisdictions, offering everything from flexible savings to the first crypto card with a debit/credit function.