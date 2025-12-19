Webdox: the Chilean startup that grew 150% in Brazil and became the leading CLM in Latin America

Webdox, founded by José Manuel Jiménez, is a Chilean contractual management platform with native artificial intelligence that has achieved growth close to 150% in Brazil over the last four years, consolidating itself as the fastest-growing startup of Chilean origin in the Brazilian market. Performance in Brazil has been key to positioning Webdox as the leader in Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) in Latin America.

The company, which allows companies to control and automate the entire life cycle of their contracts from application to post-signing management, currently operates in more than 13 countries in the region and works with enterprise clients such as Telefónica, Banco Santander, Walmart, Coca-Cola Andina, L’Oréal, Puma and AB InBev.

“With our AI Nactive and enterprise proposal, from day one we deliver control, traceability and visibility, solving critical business pains immediately,” the company states.

Wedbox: Brazil the engine of growth

Brazil meets three conditions that explain the company’s good performance: scale, complexity and urgency. In addition, companies operate with massive volumes and face strict regulatory demands and greater competitive speed.

The decisive factor was the construction of a 100% Brazilian team with solid leadership and deep knowledge of the CLM market. That local understanding was a key enabler to consistently sustaining and accelerating growth.

“A solid ecosystem has existed for years, where it is not necessary to educate about the need for these tools, as is the case in Mexico, Peru and Colombia,” highlights José Manuel, CEO and founder of Webdox.

On the way to US$100 million in ARR

With compound growth of over 50% in Latin America over the last five years, Webdox has a clear objective of reaching US$ 100 million in ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue), with a strategic deepening in Brazil and Mexico.

To achieve this goal, the company defined three key milestones:

Deepening in Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Colombia and Peru.

Consolidate as the leading AI Native CLM in Latin America.

Climb in the ecosystem with the support of large regional and multinational companies both in Latin America and in the world.

“The growth towards US$ 100 million in ARR is not just geographical expansion; it is strategic deepening in enterprise clients that drive the use of the platform throughout the region,” they conclude from Webdox.