The last days remain to apply for South Summit Brazil: 50 finalists will compete before global investors

South Summit Brazil keeps registration open for startups interested in participating in the 2026 edition, which will take place from March 25 to 27 in Porto Alegre. These end next December 22.

The goal is to surpass the mark of 2,000 registered startups, consolidating the selection process as one of the main innovation showcases in Latin America to connect entrepreneurs with investors, corporations and strategic partners from around the world.

Rigorous selection and intensive preparation

Starting in January 2026, a jury made up of around 70 innovation ecosystem leaders will evaluate applications based on five criteria: innovation, scalability, viability, team strength and investment potential.

The 50 finalist startups will participate in preparation activities including a pitch masterclass in March to refine their narrative, metrics and value proposition before presenting to investors during the event.

“Our role is to open paths so that Latin American startups can connect with the market and gain traction through the right connections,” highlights Wagner Lopes, Country Manager of South Summit Brazil.

Connection opportunities with global capital

The finalists will receive media visibility, tickets to the event and access to exclusive meetings with investors, in addition to presenting their pitches on the main stages The Next Big Thing and Arena before a highly qualified audience.

The event will also promote direct meetings with funds and business agendas aimed at promoting alliances, pilot projects and new investments.

South Summit Brazil, born in Madrid 12 years ago, has already mobilized US$14 billion raised by startups throughout its global Startup Competition. In the 2025 edition, the event received 23 thousand people from 62 countries, 3 thousand startups and 130 investment funds with around 900 investors managing US$215 billion in funds.

Registration is open until December 22 at: https://www.southsummit.io/brazil/startup-competition/