Chilean startup AInwater raises capital and quadruples its turnover

AInwater, Chilean startup founded by Camilo Huneeus, Martín Concha and Dr. Marcos Pérez. Designed for intelligent water management, it is transforming how treatment plants operate through artificial intelligence. The company developed Poseidon, an operating system that predicts failures, optimizes processes and remotely executes controls in water plants.

From crisis to startup, the first step

The startup was born from a personal experience of its founder, Camilo Huneeus, who lived through the 1996 drought in southern Chile. During that water crisis, he saw how crops were lost and livestock died, and he heard his mother say something that marked him forever: “this could have been foreseen.”

Poseidon predicts up to 3 days in advance what will happen in a water treatment plant, suggests control actions and allows them to be executed. The system combines predictive models, optimization algorithms, and supervision tools to anticipate operational events remotely and safely.

Industrial clients and investment round

Poseidon adapts to different segments of the water sector: wastewater, drinking water, desalination, manufacturing industry and decentralized rural systems. AInwater works mainly with industries such as Nestlé, Bimbo and Colgate.

The startup raised a pre-seed round with Latin American funds such as Imagine and Südlich, as well as technological development funds. This financing allowed it to quadruple its turnover in 2025 compared to the previous year.

The global water problem

AInwater seeks to solve a structural problem in the water industry: between 30% and 50% of treated water is lost, plants operate without prediction or optimization, and digitalization advances slowly. Water management remains manual, reactive and disconnected, even in the face of complex infrastructure.

In the short term, AInwater’s vision is to consolidate itself as the standard intelligent operating system for water treatment plants in Latin America and Europe. In the long term, it seeks to become the global standard by proposing itself as a solution in a market that requires expensive infrastructure.

“Ainwater will transform the way water is managed globally, ensuring water security and therefore the sustainability of life,” declared Huneeus.