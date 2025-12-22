Spin by OXXO partners with startup Kira to receive remittances from the United States in minutes

Spin by OXXO and Kira, a startup that develops infrastructure for international transfers, announced a strategic alliance that allows millions of people in the United States to send funds to Mexico quickly and safely. Resources arrive directly to Spin by OXXO accounts in minutes.

The integration allows anyone in Mexico with a Spin by OXXO account to receive resources from the United States without downloading additional applications. Currently, Spin by OXXO has 9.9 million active users.

«This integration represents another step in our commitment to strengthen financial inclusion in Mexico and offer solutions that respond to people’s real needs. By enabling a new solution to receive funds from the United States, we bring technology closer to those who have traditionally been outside the financial system,” declared Ricardo Olmos, CEO of Spin by OXXO.

How sending remittances works

The process is simple; Shipping can be made in cash, by going to one of the more than 90,000 stores in the Kira partner network in the United States or with a debit card. The user in Mexico generates a link from their Spin by OXXO application and shares it via messenger with the person who will send the funds. This person instructs the shipment through the Kira platform and the resources arrive almost instantly to the Spin by OXXO account.

Once the funds are available, the user can withdraw them at any of the more than 24,000 OXXO stores in Mexico, or use their account for physical or online payments, transfers and recharges, among other services.

An alternative for the migrant community

Kira was founded in 2024 by Beto Díaz and develops financial infrastructure that allows companies to launch fintech products globally. Its platform combines stablecoins, automated compliance tools with artificial intelligence and plug-and-play APIs.

The Bank of Mexico declared in 2024 that the country received a record with more than US$64 billion in remittances from Mexican workers in the United States. This source of income is essential for millions of households, especially in communities with less access to financial services.

“As an immigrant, I know how important it is to be able to send support home in a simple and dignified way,” stated Beto Díaz, co-founder of Kira.