Handle raises US$6 million with Andreessen Horowitz to launch its enterprise AI agents in Mexico

Handle, the vertical AI agent platform for business operations, closed a $6 million seed round led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z). Founded by Alfonso de los Ríos together with Antonio Nacoud, co-founder of PideDirecto, the company aims to resolve the disconnection between tools, channels and systems that forces teams to operate in the midst of chaos.

Alfonso De los Ríos is not just any founder. At the age of 18 he began building Nowports, the Mexican logtech that reached a valuation of US$1 billion. With Handle, we seek to help those large or medium-sized companies that continue to operate with email, WhatsApp, CRMs and ERPs, applications that were never designed to work together.

With this new capital, the company launches its product in Mexico, where it plans to exceed US$5 million in revenue during 2026.

Handle: Agents that replace hours of manual work

Handle provides an operational layer that uses computer models from OpenAI and Anthropic to create autonomous software infrastructure. Its real-time visibility engine, Signal, connects email, WhatsApp and enterprise systems like Salesforce, HubSpot, Oracle and NetSuite, giving teams a live view of their entire operation.

Based on that, agents execute complex workflows autonomously and teams can configure custom agents for highly specific tasks. “Companies have built their operations on tools that were never designed to work together. The result is chaotic: manual work, human errors and executives who spend entire days on tasks that should take minutes,” de los Ríos said.

Its first vertical is the insurance broker industry, one of the most operationally fragmented sectors: brokers who use Handle report a 94% reduction in claims registration time, 40% greater speed in email responses, and an average savings of eight hours per week per executive.

Mexico, the first step of international expansion

“Alfonso gained a unique understanding of how operational flows break down as companies grow,” says Gabriel Vasquez. Ultimately, Handle represents a direct commitment to enterprise AI solutions that impact productivity and revenue, not just internal efficiency.

In Mexico, where WhatsApp and email are the main business channels and most companies still lack connected infrastructure, Handle already has more than 75 active brokers and clients such as Inter.mx, Genomma Lab, De Acero and Qualitas.

The company operates mainly in the United States and with this investment it takes its first international step, with its sights set on more verticals and more markets. “We start with insurance. We will not stop there,” concludes de los Ríos.