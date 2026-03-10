Littio becomes the first Colombian company selected by Endeavor in 2026 after passing the process with 1% acceptance

Littio was selected to be part of Endeavor’s global network, becoming the first Colombian company admitted by the organization in 2026. The fintech passed a rigorous selection process with an acceptance rate of less than 1% worldwide, joining a community that includes the founders of giants such as LinkedIn and Netflix, and Colombian references such as Rappi, Platzi and Habi.

Endeavor’s support comes as Littio has impacted the lives of more than 375,000 people in Colombia, who have already moved more than US$1 billion through the platform that offers global accounts in digital dollars. “This recognition validates our vision of building global technological infrastructure from Latin America,” stated Christian Knudsen, CEO and co-founder of Littio.

The founders and the problem they solve

Co-founders Christian Knudsen, Iván Torroledo and Luis Huertas represent the entrepreneurial spirit that Endeavor seeks. Knudsen, as a serial entrepreneur, experienced firsthand how devaluation erodes Latin American income. Torroledo has led complex digital transformations in large corporations and has deep experience in macroeconomic analysis.

Littio built a global digital dollar account that democratizes access to international financial infrastructure traditionally reserved for private banking clients. The platform allows users to protect their savings from devaluation, a structural problem in Latin America.

“Littio solves structural problems with the capacity to transform millions of lives,” declared Felipe Ossa, Managing Director of Endeavor Colombia.

What Endeavor’s endorsement means

Endeavor is the most prestigious high-impact entrepreneurship community in the world. The organization selects entrepreneurs who dream big, with business models capable of growing exponentially (10x) and with a willingness to give back their success to the ecosystem.

The support provides Littio with access to a network of top-level institutional investors, mentorship with entrepreneurs who have already faced similar challenges, and resources necessary to execute long-term growth plans. The company joins the “Mega 2030” challenge of Endeavor Colombia, which seeks for the entrepreneurs of this network to contribute 8% of the country’s economic growth.

Littio’s objective is to consolidate itself as the leading multi-currency technology platform in Latin America. With more than 375,000 users in Colombia who have moved more than US$1,000 million, the fintech has validated its model in the local market and is now seeking to replicate it in other countries in the region where devaluation represents a similar structural problem.