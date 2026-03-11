Celero raises US$2.5 million in Series A led by Headline and Visa

Celero, the Brazilian financial data infrastructure platform for small and medium-sized businesses, closed a Series A round with two big names: Headline and Visa. The investment marks the beginning of a new stage of regional expansion.

What Celero does and why it matters

SMEs represent a huge part of the Latin American economy, but they remain invisible to the financial system. The problem is not a lack of data, but that that data is disorganized and difficult to interpret.

Celero solves exactly that. The platform connects systems, standardizes company financial information and turns it into usable data so that banks, fintechs and service providers can make better credit and risk decisions.

“By organizing, standardizing and making SME data usable, we provide the infrastructure that allows institutions to operate more efficiently, securely and at scale,” said João Tosin, CEO and co-founder of Celero.

Headline’s support and what’s coming for Celero

The round not only brings capital, but validation. Headline, one of the most active venture capital funds globally, led the investment. Visa, for its part, is not a new name in the history of Celero, but this round deepens and expands the alliance that both companies already had in Latin America.

With the US$ 2.5 million, Celero plans to expand technological integrations and accelerate the development of solutions based on data and artificial intelligence, with a focus on the analysis of the financial behavior of SMEs.

Geographic expansion is also on the agenda. The alliance with Visa, previously concentrated in Latin America, now targets other regions where the Visa network has a presence. The long-term objective is clear: to become the reference infrastructure for the financial ecosystem of SMEs throughout the American continent.