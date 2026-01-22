Espex consolidates its leadership in edtech by integrating artificial intelligence and ISO certifications into solutions for K-12 education

Espex, an educational technology company, is positioned as one of the main integrators of solutions for K-12 education in the region, combining artificial intelligence, international quality and safety certifications, and a pedagogical support model based on teaching experience.

Founded by Javier Lobos, Claudio Canales, and later Patricio Sánchez, the company has executed more than 10,000 projects and has equipped more than 5,500 educational establishments in Chile, including public schools, subsidized private schools, and paid private schools.

Espex: educational technology with a pedagogical approach

One of the main differentiators of Espex is its professional team, made up of teachers and

specialists who understand the real needs of the classroom. This approach has allowed it to develop solutions aligned with current pedagogical challenges, beyond the simple provision of technological equipment.

“There are many technological solutions available, but not all of them respond to the specific problems of the educational world. Our focus is on generating real value for educational communities,” the company says.

In addition to the education sector, Espex has more than 2,500 clients in industries such as health, mining and the public sector, where it acts as a technological partner in areas such as IT infrastructure, technical support, cybersecurity, digital transformation and cloud solutions.

International certifications and own platform

Since 2015, the company has been certified with ISO 9001:2015, which supports the quality of its commercial and service processes, and since 2023 it has added ISO 27001:2022 certification, aimed at information management and security, a key aspect for educational institutions.

Added to these milestones is the consolidation of E4U, a proprietary platform that integrates hardware, software and services with artificial intelligence. Through this solution, Espex articulates its own technologies and those of internationally certified partners, offering complete and adaptable proposals for each establishment.

Artificial intelligence as a strategic axis

The incorporation of artificial intelligence responds to a strategic reading of the educational market. “We believe that in the next five years, solutions that do not integrate artificial intelligence will lose relevance,” they say from Espex.

This vision translates into the development of solutions that include advice, implementation, training and continuous support, with the aim of facilitating technological adoption in educational communities.

Regional projection

As part of its growth plan, Espex plans to expand to Mexico and Peru in 2026, markets that the company identifies as strategic due to their size and potential for educational development.

“The educational and technological needs are similar throughout the region, which allows us to scale a model tested in Chile to other Latin American countries,” the company concludes.