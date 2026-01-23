Brex is sold to Capital One for US$5.15 billion at a valuation 58% below its 2022 peak

Capital One Financial Corporation acquired fintech Brex in a deal valued at $5.15 billion through a combination of stock and cash. The purchase price represents a reduction of more than half from the valuation of US$12.3 billion that investors paid in 2022 during the Series D-2, revealing a reality that many startups face today, what the cap table says on paper does not always translate into real money at the time of exit.

The San Francisco-based startup, founded in 2017, specialized in AI-based financial solutions for businesses, combining corporate credit cards, expense management, and banking services into one integrated platform. The acquisition represents a strategic move by Capital One to consolidate its presence in the enterprise market and compete with software-based financial platforms.

Pedro Franceschi, founder and CEO of Brex, will continue to lead the company as part of Capital One following the closing of the transaction expected in mid-2026. He described the operation as a growth-oriented merger between two companies led by their founders, differentiating it from traditional bank acquisitions.

From startup for startups to corporate platform

Brex began operations in 2017 specifically targeting startups with limited access to corporate credit cards from traditional banks. The company continuously developed its services and integrated expense management, banking functions and AI-based tools to control corporate spending.

The platform allows companies to issue corporate cards, automate expenses and make payments in real time. According to company information, tens of thousands of companies currently use its services, including one in three startups in the United States, as well as established corporations that have expanded their customer base beyond the initial market.

This evolution from a specialized service for startups to a comprehensive business solution explains the interest of Capital One. Richard Fairbank, founder and CEO of the bank, highlighted that the company has strived since its founding to be at the forefront of the technological revolution in the financial sector, and the acquisition of Brex accelerates this development, especially in business payments.

Stablecoins and crypto payments as a strategic differentiator

The planned integration of stablecoin payments plays a key role in Brex’s value proposition. In September 2025, the company announced the introduction of native stablecoin transactions, starting with USDC, allowing enterprise customers to settle balances, send payments, and receive funds with automatic conversion to US dollars.

This functionality allows businesses to manage both traditional and stablecoin-backed expenses through a single platform, eliminating the need for multiple providers or fragmented systems. Capital One has not yet revealed how it will integrate these cryptocurrency features into its existing products for enterprise customers.

Brex’s commitment to stablecoins anticipates an emerging trend in corporate finance where companies seek more efficient alternatives for international payments and treasury management. The ability to process crypto transactions natively while maintaining compatibility with traditional systems represents a significant competitive advantage.

Artificial intelligence at the core of the platform

Brex positions artificial intelligence as a central component of its financial platform. The system automatically categorizes expenses, applies spending rules in real time, and flags exceptions for review, reducing manual processes and helping to automate complex workflows.

An AI assistant manages routine tasks like receipt reconciliation and expense reporting. Brex describes its platform as AI-native, emphasizing that the financial services and software were developed in an integrated way from the beginning, not as functionalities added later.

This technological architecture contrasts with traditional banks that try to incorporate AI into legacy systems, offering Capital One capabilities that would take years to develop internally. The acquisition provides the bank with immediate access to technology proven with tens of thousands of enterprise customers.

The hidden cost of 2021-2022 boom valuations

The acquisition price of US$5.15 billion represents a 58% reduction compared to the peak of US$12.3 billion reached in 2022. This contraction is not an isolated case, but rather a symptom of a broader problem, since, during the easy capital boom, many startups raised money at prices that projected perfect growth scenarios that turned out to be impossible to meet.

This phenomenon generated consequences that are painfully materializing today. Rounds closed to numbers that no operational metric could support. Total disconnection between what founders, investors and teams believed the company was worth versus its real market value. And capital structures overloaded with preference clauses that now function as walls between those who recover investment and those who are left with nothing.

In situations like Brex, where the starting price falls dramatically compared to recent rounds, investors with preemptive rights collect first. Although several funds will be able to redeem their capital thanks to these protections, employees who received common stock will likely see minimal or no returns, despite having spent years building what was once called a unicorn.

The brutal mathematics of liquidation preferences

To understand who wins and who loses in this transaction, we must review the structure of the cap table. Investors who entered $12.3 billion in 2022 likely face considerable losses, although their preference clauses ensure they cash out before others. Early round investors, who purchased equity at much lower valuations, could still earn positive returns depending on their position in the liquidation waterfall.

But this can harm the lowest level of the structure, employees who bet their careers by accepting reduced salaries in exchange for equity that, on paper, would make them millionaires. Protections designed to minimize capital risk end up concentrating losses on those who have the least negotiating power to defend themselves.

This outcome illustrates why the timing of exit matters as much as the timing of entry. Waiting forever for market conditions to return to what we knew in 2021 may mean being left without any options today. Recognizing when to accept a particular offer, even if less spectacular than the original projections, can be the difference between real returns and spreadsheet fantasies.

Capital One’s strategy behind the acquisition

Capital One had deposits of $475.8 billion and total assets of $669 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025. The bank, based in McLean, Virginia, is the only major U.S. bank to fully migrate to the public cloud, demonstrating its technology orientation.

The acquisition of Brex accelerates Capital One’s transformation into the enterprise payments sector, providing immediate access to corporate customers and cutting-edge technology. Franceschi highlighted that this merger seeks to provide millions of companies in the US economy with better financial solutions that conventional banks do not adequately offer.

The transaction is expected to close in mid-2026, subject to regulatory approvals and customary conditions. BofA Securities acted as financial advisor to Capital One and Centerview Partners for Brex, while several law firms provided legal advice to both parties.