Chilean EdTech CEOSim presents new version at IFE Conference

CEOSim, a Chilean edtech specialized in business simulation, is preparing to officially present its new version at the IFE Conference with very high expectations. The startup seeks to connect with universities from different countries and generate strategic alliances that allow it to continue scaling in the region.

«We have worked hard on our new version of CEOSim and at this event we will officially present it. We hope to connect with universities from different countries and generate alliances that allow us to continue growing. It is an ideal setting to show what we have built,” declared Luis Arriagada, founder of CEOSim.

Participation in the IFE Conference represents a key opportunity for the company, which has already validated its model in several markets and is ready to continue scaling. These types of events allow them to have direct conversations with decision makers in educational institutions.

From recognition to certification

CEOSim’s relationship with the Tec de Monterrey ecosystem has been fundamental in its trajectory. During 2025, the startup was selected by the IFE Launch program as one of the most innovative EdTech in the region, an opportunity that allowed them to travel to Silicon Valley.

“It was an incredible experience, but also a great commitment to go for more, to understand that we really have the conditions to play big,” Arriagada recalls about the experience in the world’s technological epicenter.

The link with the Tec de Monterrey culminated with the certification of the IFE Living Lab, which granted CEOSim the EdTech seal based on Experience. This international validation confirms that its educational technology is based on proven learning experiences, not just technological innovation.

«There may be incredible technology, spectacular designs, but if it does not achieve measurable learning results, it is of no use. That’s why we set out to achieve international validation,” explains the founder.

A platform that closes educational gaps

CEOSim is a business simulation platform that combines artificial intelligence, virtual reality and real economic data from Latin American companies. It allows students to make business decisions in a realistic environment and receive immediate feedback on their strategies.

The main differentiator lies in the use of real economic data from each country where it operates. These are not fictitious cases or generic examples, but rather information from real companies with specific local contexts. The combination of AI for personalized feedback and virtual reality for modules such as logistics makes the experience immersive and memorable.

«We saw a huge gap between what is taught in classrooms and what really happens in the business world. “We wanted to create something that better prepares future leaders, that allows them to make mistakes, learn and develop judgment without the risks of the real world,” said Arriagada.

Regional expansion with bootstrapping

CEOSim is already impacting more than 4,000 students in Latin America. During 2025, the startup managed to expand to Mexico, Colombia and Peru, entering important universities in each country and validating its model in multiple markets.

The feat is notable considering that they have operated primarily with bootstrapping, reinvesting everything generated in product development and expansion. So far they have only received one fund from Corfo as external financing.

The United States as the next challenge

For 2026, the great challenge is the US market. CEOSim was selected by ProChile to participate in the eMerge Americas fair and is currently working on a special version for that market, after establishing contacts with Florida universities.

Additionally, the startup is about to launch CEOSim Challenger, its B2C mobile application that will further democratize access to these learning experiences, expanding its reach beyond the institutional channel.

IFE Conference is presented as the perfect setting to show the progress of the platform, connect with decision makers from educational institutions and consolidate alliances that promote the next phase of growth of this Chilean edtech that is transforming business education in the region.