Cedetec: the Chilean edtech that develops digital agents with AI to transform universities

Cedetec, a Chilean company specialized in educational technologies with years of experience in robotics and technological development for the classroom, took a strategic turn towards artificial intelligence with the development of Smart UI, a digital agent platform designed specifically for universities and colleges.

The company is characterized by differentiating itself from the market by not being a traditional CRM, SAP or ERP, but rather an ecosystem of agents that develop specific tasks for educational institutions.

“These agents carry out specialized tasks such as accompaniment of students throughout their career, tutoring, literature search, forum moderation, automatic review of tests and content, among other functionalities designed for universities with online and in-person courses,” the company explains.

Cedetec’s proposal is based on the concept of “interoperability agent”, capable of connecting with all existing software and platforms at a university without the need for APIs or special permissions. “I don’t ask anyone for permission to connect, I connect with your root, with your password, with your user,” the company highlights.

Record year with national awards and international projects

2025 was a successful year in the history of Cedetec, marked by two important recognitions and international expansion.

The company was a semi-finalist for the Chile Potencia National Artificial Intelligence Award, a competition that began with 600 companies and selected only 10 finalists in the SME category. The achievement was thanks to the development of digital agents for lawyers, a new project that diversifies the company’s portfolio. In addition, it won the award at Innova Salud, an event organized by Aciba (Valparaíso Industrial Association) together with CORFO and the Ministry of Sciences.

In this competition, 10 hospitals raised problems and Cedetec presented the winning solution. It is currently running a pilot at the Eduardo Pereira Hospital in Valparaíso, developing an agent that will manage the medical licenses of the hospital’s 1,300 employees, a problem that generates significant work absenteeism.

The company was also selected by ProChile to participate in Techweek Miami with six Chilean companies, was in Peru with CORFO on edtech projects, participated in the INKAIIND fair in Lima and attended the IFE Conference 2025 in Mexico.

International projects and specialized agents

In Colombia, Cedetex works with the Government of Antioquia creating a digital agent to manage complaints, suggestions, congratulations and complaints (PQRFSD), classifying and managing 750 daily requests. It is also developing a project with the Universidad del Atlántico, a Colombian public university, upgrading online courses in Moodle using AI agents.

The company has developed more than 30 digital agents for different niches. In the legal sector, it operates tuscausas.cl, a platform with specialized agents for lawyers. For universities, he works in enrollment agents, student accompaniment, forum moderation, trend analysis and student retention.

Cedetec’s vision for 2026 includes consolidating its presence in Colombia with the government project, replicating its agent model in more Latin American universities and exploring investment opportunities with funds specialized in niche businesses.