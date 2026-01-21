Pomelo raises US$55 million in Series C and moves into global financial infrastructure products

Pomelo, an Argentine payments infrastructure company, announced a new Series C investment round for US$55 million, co-led by Kaszek and Insight Partners. Index Ventures, Adams Street Partners, S32, Endeavor Catalyst, monashees and TQ Ventures participated in this financing that marks the beginning of a new phase of expansion.

Since its creation in 2021, Pomelo has accumulated US$160 million in raised capital, reflecting the solid confidence of international investors in its payments infrastructure architecture. The round drives its growth towards products with global reach and new payment channels in Latin America, Central America and the Caribbean.

«This round consolidates Pomelo as a leading financial technology infrastructure platform for Latin America, including Central America and the Caribbean. Having raised more than US$160 million in a few years reflects the strong conviction of top-level global investors in a modern payments technology stack,” stated Gastón Irigoyen, CEO and co-founder of Pomelo.

Regional expansion and exponential growth

In a few years, Pomelo managed to expand throughout the region, building a platform that adapts to the regulatory particularities and business opportunities of each country on the continent. It currently operates with more than 150 corporate clients, including banking institutions, large corporations and leading companies in the technology ecosystem.

Its clients include Santander, BBVA, Bancolombia, Western Union, Rappi, Astropay, Lulo, Stori, DolarApp, Nomad, Cocos Capital and MACHBANK. This diversified portfolio demonstrates the platform’s ability to serve both traditional banks and high-growth fintechs.

In the last two years, the company increased its turnover by more than 250%, driven by the growing demand for modern, scalable and regional financial infrastructure. Today it processes billions of dollars in payment volume with world-class customer satisfaction and retention metrics.

New products and payment rails

The capital will be used to strengthen its issuance and credit card solutions, expand its global product offering and develop new business units related to modern payment methods.

Among the new products that Pomelo will develop are a native global card in stablecoins, payment tokenization and chargeback management powered by artificial intelligence. These innovations seek to shape the future of the region’s financial ecosystem.

“We process billions of dollars in payment volume and achieve world-class customer retention and satisfaction metrics, clear signs that Pomelo is consolidating itself as a critical component for our customers and marks a structural change compared to the incumbent infrastructure,” adds Irigoyen.

Unique technology in the region

Founded by Gastón Irigoyen, Hernán Corral and Juan Fantoni, Endeavor entrepreneurs highlighted by the World Economic Forum, Pomelo built a unique financial technology in the region. Its platform is API-first, cloud-native, powered by artificial intelligence and processes payments directly with its partners Mastercard and Visa.

The Issuer Processing and BIN Sponsorship solutions allow clients to use Pomelo’s flag licenses or their own to issue cards. With simple integration via APIs, 100% cloud technology powered by AI and modular architecture, clients can migrate from traditional infrastructures, launch new products and scale their business throughout the region.

In 2026, Pomelo will continue to focus on strengthening its card issuance and processing platform, launching new payment rails and a global product portfolio, while building a long-term sustainable business.