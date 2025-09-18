Cluvi launches Otto, his artificial intelligence to modernize restaurants in Colombia and projects regional expansion

The Colombian Startup CLUVI, founded in 2021 by Fabián Carrillo Suárez (CEO) and Mario Andrés Barajas (CLO), officially presented Otto, an artificial intelligence platform designed to help restaurants, bars and coffee shops to optimize their management, improve profitability and make data -based decisions. CLUVI already offers digital solutions such as digital menus and management tools, but with Otto, makes a leap towards artificial intelligence applied to gastronomy and seeks to consolidate as one of the key startups in the digital transformation of the sector.

With this development, the company seeks to impact thousands of businesses in Colombia and expand to new markets in Latin America for 2025.

An AI at the service of the Gastronomí

Otto works as a digital assistant who answers real -time questions about the business. From operating costs to more profitable products, the tool processes sales, inventories and expenses, delivering automatic reports, interactive graphics and projections immediately.

“What I used to take work hours in Excel or external consultancies, now you can resolve it in seconds asking Otto. We want restaurants to make decisions with data and not with intuition,” Carrillo and Barajas explain.

In addition to the written consultation, Otto incorporates voice commands, which facilitates access for owners and administrators who need agility in the day to day.

Impact on restaurants

The gastronomic sector in Latin America faces constant challenges: high operating costs, low digitalization and difficulties in projecting profitability. With Otto, Cluvi seeks to attack those critical points.

Among its main benefits:

Reduction of inventory losses, thanks to a more accurate control of purchases and consumption.

Detection of more profitable dishes, to adjust promotions and menus in real time.

Automatic financial projections, without relying on external reports.

Regional expansion and new developments

Although the implementation began in Colombia, the startup is already working on strategic alliances with gastronomic groups in other countries in the region.

CLUVI’s objective is that Otto becomes a standard in Latin America, integrating more and more functions such as personalized digital menus, recommendations based on consumption trends and even integration with bank documents to simplify financial reconciliation.

“Our vision is that a restaurant in Bogotá, Mexico City or Santiago can manage its operations with the same ease as a large gastronomic group,” says Fabián

“It is the beginning of a new era where the data becomes intelligence, management in clear decisions and service in memorable experiences.” Fabian says. The company expects to close 2025 with a significant presence in Colombia and with initial operations in at least two more countries in the region.