Klar acquires bineo, strategic movement to obtain a bank license and accelerate its growth in Mexico

The Mexican Fintech Klar, founded in 2019 and led by its co -founder and CEO Stefan Möller, has completed the acquisition of Bineo, the Digital Bank of Grupo Financiero Banorte. The operation was carried out through Clearscope Holdings, a subsidiary of Klar, and will allow him to directly obtain the Bineo bank license. This movement significantly accelerates its path to operate as a bank regulated in the country.

“Since we founded Klar, we have maintained the vision of democratizing access to financial services in Mexico,” said Stefan Möller. “The acquisition of bineo allows us to take a decisive step to become a regulated bank and offer our users a widest range of products with total confidence and support.”

Banorte’s departure from digital banking

Banorte launched Bineo in January 2024 with an initial investment close to 170 million dollars. Its objective was to capture up to 3 million customers in five years. However, the project did not achieve the expected profitability, which resulted in significant losses during 2024 and the first half of 2025. This led Banorte to restructure its digital strategy and seek an exit.

The CEO of Banorte, Marcos Ramírez, explained that “the digital transformation process continues to be key to the group. The sale of bineo allows us to concentrate on initiatives with greater profitability and growth potential.”

The fast path to regulation

For Klar, this acquisition represents an invaluable strategic advantage. The purchase offers you the fastest way to obtain a bank license without having to submit to the long and complex regulatory process from scratch. Once the transaction is approved by the Mexican authorities – including the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP), the CNBV, the Bank of Mexico and La Cofece – Klar may expand its product offer, which goes from accounts and cards, to credits and savings services.

Klar, a consolidated player in the Fintech ecosystem

Klar is one of the most solid and active Fintech in Mexico. In 2023, the company lifted an investment round of 100 million dollars, the most significant to date. Although its valuation has not been publicly confirmed, it is considered one of the startups with the greatest projection in the Mexican financial ecosystem.

The purchase of Bineo reinforces Klar’s growth strategy and positions it advantageously against other competitors in the sector that still do not have a bank license. “We are convinced that this acquisition is only the beginning of a new stage for Klar and for the Mexican financial ecosystem,” Möller concluded.