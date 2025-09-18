The Colombian pioneer of solar energy that raised US $ 15 million to become the next multilatine

Suncolombia, pioneer of solar energy in Colombia with 14 years of experience, announced its transformation to Suncompany, an energy holding company that combines solar panels with battery storage systems.

The company, which was born with projects in non -interconnected rural areas, seeks to consolidate as a multilaye of clean energy with operations in other countries in the region. The new corporate structure groups Suncolombia, Dospower, Sunwa Technologies and Suncompany International.

Suncompany and a financing round for regional expansion

The transition coincides with the closure of a B series of US $ 9.8 million in Equity and US $ 5 million in debt, backed by investors such as Bancolombia (through its foundation and venture capital) and the US Fund SeaF. He also obtained 20,000 million pesos in local financing.

The resources are allocated to the development of solar farms for Bancolombia, hybrid projects such as the Puerto Inírida central and new projects in the Dominican and Guyana Republic.

Commercial strategy change

CFO Guillermo Gómez explained the strategic change: “We went from being a B2G company that competed in government tenders to a B2B focused on large private clients.”

For more than a decade he was seen as a niche actor in remote social projects. Today it aims to consolidate as a developer and operator for large corporate and state clients, with partners such as Ecopetrol, ISA, Bogotá Energy Group, Enel, EPM and Emcali.

Suncompany and ambitious projections for 2026

Suncompany already projects a series C for mid -2026, hoping to lift US $ 20 million in Equity and up to US $ 100 million in debt, maintaining the majority of shareholders in the hands of its founders.

For the next two years, the goal is to deploy US $ 300 million in solar projects with batteries in Colombia, the Dominican Republic and Guyana. In addition, he prepares his entrance to Ecuador and Panama.

Favorable market context

The CEO Juan Diego Gómez said: «A few years ago talking about lots and batteries was complex because the costs were very high. Today they are competitive and that changes the whole panorama ».

According to the International Energy Agency, world electricity demand will triple in the next 30 years. The International Renewable Energy Agency estimates that global solar capacity reached 1,800 GW in 2025, with Latin America as a dynamic region.

In Colombia, Suncompany installed 57.6 MW of solar energy and 58.3 MWh in battery systems, becoming the player with the most experience in storage projects.