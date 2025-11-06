Between reality and perception: how the brain builds its own world

Educating the brain means teaching see betterto distrust biases and use situational intelligence to adapt without losing values.

Sensory systems translate stimuli into electrical and chemical impulses that the brain organizes into networks. Memory is formed by repetition, often without conscious intervention. That’s why we can remember a trivial childhood event and forget something recent and important.

Perception is never objective: it is filtered by previous experiences, emotions and beliefs. As the saying goes, “he who was burned with milk sees a cow and cries.”

A classic example is that of the cow: if we ask what color the wall, the refrigerator and the washing machine are – all white – and then what the cows drink, the majority answer “milk” instead of “water”. The brain follows a pattern, not reasoning. When someone tries to justify the error (“calves drink milk”), they are actually defending their ego, not the truth.

A teacher and his student visited a poor family who lived off a cow. The teacher killed her, and a year later they returned: the family had prospered. The cow was the excuse that justified his immobility.

The brain usually acts the same: it creates justifications for not changing. Thus, perception replaces reality. The mind, when not examined, ends up deceiving itself.

As Pascal said, “The heart has reasons that reason does not understand”.

The brain uses two systems:

System 1 fast, automatic and intuitive, which responds with what is in memory.

fast, automatic and intuitive, which responds with what is in memory. System 2slow and reflective, which analyzes, corrects and decides.

The first allows us to act quickly, but also generates errors, biased judgments and fanaticism. The second requires effort and mental training.

Rationality arises when System 2 revises the impulsive conclusions of System 1.

Common mistakes:

Halo effect: judge by a single characteristic.

Illusion of validity: rely on baseless predictions.

Fanaticism is born from this automatism: believing without doubting. That is why Socrates stated that “an unexamined life is not worth living.”

Devil’s Advocate: Analyze why a plan might fail. Dialectical inquiry: compare one plan with its opposite. External perspective: observe other people’s strategies to broaden your vision.

The challenge is to avoid “analysis paralysis” and also impulsive decisions. In school and business, errors are punished, when in reality to err is to learn. The fear of making a mistake is more paralyzing than doubt.

Einstein said that art reaches the deepest truths through the simplest path. His theory of relativity showed that everything depends on the point of view, an idea that also revolutionized ethics and education: there is no single way to see reality.

Newton, for his part, transformed the fall of an apple—an everyday occurrence—into a universal law, because thought what everyone saw without thinking.

The formula AIDA (Attention, Interest, Desire, Action) describes how an idea is born. Intelligence is not a fixed gift, but the ability to understand a situation, invent a solution and act accordingly.

Intelligence manifests itself when a person adjusts his or her behavior to the context, changes procedures, influences others, and adds value to the situation.

We are not intelligent in everything, but in what we have learned to observe.

Flexibility—not rigid knowledge—is what allows you to adapt. As Bernard Shaw said: “Progress depends on the unreasonable person, the one who adapts the world to himself.”

Prejudice is the denial of judgment. It arises from fear and the need to be right. Extreme ideologies feed it, transforming dialogue into struggle.

The result is a society where politics is based on fear—“me or chaos”—and the citizen, confused, withdraws into himself.

But without critical thinking or strong institutions, collective perception moves away from the truth and the common good.

Perception is not reality, but it is the starting point to build it.

Educating the mind means teaching see betterto distrust biases and use situational intelligence to adapt without losing values.

As Seneca said: “There is no favorable wind for those who do not know where they want to go.”

And as Einstein completed: “The miracle is not understanding the world, but maintaining curiosity.”

The task of the 21st century is to harmonize perception and reality, emotion and reason, to create a more conscious, flexible and human intelligence.