The “Uber of armored vehicles” raises US$ 2 million to grow in Brazil

Rhino, the first Brazilian urban mobility application that features professional drivers and armored cars, has just secured a new round of financing for more than US$2 million, led by the AngelsDeck and TMT Investments funds. Both are based in Dubai.

With this recent contribution, the startup founded by Daniil Sergunin and Alexander Karbankov, established in 2022, reaches US $8 million raised since its founding.

Rhino: Startup with a thousand active users

With the aim of redefining safe mobility for users in Brazil, Rhino has more than 300 thousand active users in Greater São Paulo. “The demand for safe and comfortable mobility solutions is growing rapidly in Brazil. Shielding, which was previously restricted to a few, is becoming more accessible, and Rhino was born precisely to democratize this access,” says Sergunin.

Today the team grows, marketing is strengthened and the fleet increases thanks to the investment of fresh capital. The company increased its number of armored SUVs three times in the last 12 months and profits increased by 700%, demonstrating an unusual growth rate even for startups in the sector.

What’s coming for 2026

In addition to its B2C operation, Rhino has been betting heavily on the B2B segment with its “Rhino for Business” line, a premium transportation solution under model pay-per-use. Large companies such as Mitsubishi, Pepsico and RedeTV already use the service. “Rhino for Business is one of our main growth levers and should represent 50% of turnover in the medium term,” says Sergunin.

With its own instant dispatch technology, the app connects passengers and drivers in seconds, reducing waiting times and cancellations. According to data from the Brazilian Blindage Association (Abrablin), the automotive armor market grew 11.5% in the first half of 2025, a trend that supports the expansion model that Rhino is promoting.