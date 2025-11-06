Patagon AI announces US$2.75 million Seed round to expand sales with AI in Latin America

With more than 600% year-on-year growth in clients, Patagon AI is consolidating itself as one of the most promising startups in the field of artificial intelligence applied to sales and marketing, with a seed round of US $2.75 million.

Founded in late 2023 by David Grandes (CEO), Mariano del Rey (CMO), Cristian Adamo (CTO) and Roberto Guerrero (CRO), the company was born as a simple idea: “do something with AI.” What started as a consulting service for large companies ended up evolving into a platform that revolutionizes pipeline generation via chat, driving commercial efficiency through intelligent automation.

The support of funds such as Kfund, ONEVC, 17SIGMA, Norte Ventures, Sun Moritz Family Office and Sam Darwish have been key to driving the development and expansion of the company.

Patagon AI: A new way to generate solutions

Patagon AI offers its clients a solution that integrates artificial intelligence, real-time data and automation to transform the way companies attract and qualify leads.

Today your clients:

They have an AI agent that qualifies leads according to business criteria, automatically schedules meetings and updates the CRM without human intervention.

They pay only for qualified leads.

They optimize campaigns to reduce CAC and improve conversion rates.

They visualize in real time the traffic sources that generate your best opportunities.

This approach has allowed companies from different sectors to drastically improve the efficiency of their sales teams, reducing operating costs and maximizing results.

A platform built to scale

The Argentine/Ecuadorian startup presents a library of artificial intelligence agents designed for multiple stages of the commercial funnel, from qualification and monitoring to re-engagement and lead nurturing. In addition, the company offers its “White Glove Service” service that includes personalized attention, weekly performance reports and a guarantee of a 30% improvement in the conversion rate during the first month.

In the medium term, Patagon AI seeks to strengthen its presence in Hispanic markets and consolidate itself as a reference platform for go-to-market automation, facilitating the commercial growth of companies through artificial intelligence.