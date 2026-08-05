Tapi brings its payment infrastructure to Hey Banco and adds 500,000 users in Mexico

Tapi, the Argentine payments infrastructure startup founded in 2022 by Tomás Mindlin, Kevin Litvin and Nicolás Andriano, announced an alliance with Hey Banco, BanRegio’s digital neobank that became an independent bank at the beginning of 2026. The integration will allow the nearly 500,000 Hey Banco users to pay from the application for services such as electricity, water, telecommunications, tuition and municipal taxes, without having to leave of the platform.

Tapi operates a payments and collections network with a presence in Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Peru. It connects more than 20,000 service companies and 70,000 physical points, and processes more than 300 million transactions per year. The company was born from the learnings of the Tap virtual wallet and pivoted towards B2B infrastructure. Today it is the technological partner of platforms such as Stori, Yape and Ualá, with more than US$31 million raised from funds such as Kaszek and Andreessen Horowitz (a16z).

Digitize what is still paid in cash

The integration responds to a specific opportunity in the Mexican market. A significant portion of payments for services is still made in cash, which represents significant room for digitalization. With this alliance, Hey Banco expands the number of operations available from its ecosystem and reinforces its proposal of being a single point for the daily financial administration of its users.

The alliance also contemplates a second stage with new functionalities. Both companies are working on incorporating airtime recharges and tools to schedule or direct payment for services. The goal is to reduce friction in recurring operations and move towards a model where paying simply happens without user intervention.

A network that grows alliance by alliance

For Tapi, the integration with Hey Banco is one more step in its expansion strategy in Mexico, where it already has a presence and has been consolidating its payment network. The company positions itself as the infrastructure layer that allows banks and fintechs to offer complete financial services through a single integration, without the need to internally build connections with each service company.

With each new alliance, Tapi expands both its network of institutional clients and the volume of transactions that flow through its platform. Thus, it consolidates its commitment to becoming the most connected payment rail in Latin America.