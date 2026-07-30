Ecoterra raises US$1 million with Capibara to expand in Colombia and launches the first organic milk produced in Chile

Ecoterra, the Chilean agrifoodtech founded by Pablo Albarrán 15 years ago, closed a US$1 million raise with Capibara Fideicomiso de Impacto, a fund created by the founders of Movimiento B. In addition, the operation marks Capibara’s first investment in Latin America.

With this round, Ecoterra reached a valuation of US$16 million. The company also records annual sales close to US$5 million and an EBITDA of more than 10%.

The round was not part of the company’s calendar, which planned to raise capital only in 2027. However, Capibara contacted Ecoterra in August 2025. Ten months later, both parties closed an operation designed to accompany the expansion without putting pressure on cash flow.

The US$1 million was divided into two equal parts. On the one hand, Capibara allocated US$500,000 to purchase shares. On the other hand, it invested US$500,000 through redeemable equity, a figure that will allow Ecoterra to gradually repurchase that participation with its profits starting in the fourth year. In this way, the founders will reduce their level of dilution.

A historical milestone: the first organic milk produced in Chile

Along with the round, Ecoterra launched the first organic milk produced in Chile. Currently, the product is already available in Jumbo supermarkets.

The company developed this launch after more than 20 years of searching and conversations with producers capable of meeting certification, scale and logistics requirements. Specifically, the milk comes from cows raised on certified organic pastures, without synthetic fertilizers or pesticides. Furthermore, the animals do not consume genetically modified organisms and are kept in areas free of cross contamination.

“When I founded Ecoterra, I not only wanted to create a niche company for conscious consumers. I wanted to demonstrate that the industrial food model can be replaced: that it is possible to reach a massive scale with real traceability, worthy producers and products that do not lie to the consumer. That is the Nestlé that Latin America needs,” said Pablo Albarrán.

Colombia first, Mexico in the next stage

Ecoterra has been operating in Colombia for two years and is growing at a rate of more than 100% annually. With the new resources, it will strengthen its commercial presence in Bogotá and Medellín. In addition, it will incorporate new Colombian producers into its network, which already exceeds 250 producers between Chile and Colombia. Likewise, it will consolidate its egg, dairy and coffee categories.

Once the Colombian operation is consolidated, the company will focus its expansion in Mexico. This market represents the next step in its regional strategy.

Ecoterra operates as an agrifoodtech that connects producers, consumers and business partners through blockchain technology. Thanks to this infrastructure, it supports the traceability and certifications of its products. Furthermore, its model seeks to replicate in each country a way of working that raises the standards of local producers and brings sustainable food on a massive scale.