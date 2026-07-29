COR raises US$30 million with FTV Capital to become the operating system for agencies and consultancies with AI

COR, the Argentine startup founded in 2017 by Santiago Bibiloni (CEO), José Gettas (COO) and Gabriel Marin (CTO), closes a US$30 million round led by FTV Capital, one of the largest growth equity funds in the world. The company was born in a windowless warehouse in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Once. In addition, it received the initial support of Marcos Galperin, founder of Mercado Libre.

With the new capital, COR will strengthen its artificial intelligence capabilities. Likewise, it will seek to expand into new verticals and consolidate its presence in the 38 countries where it already operates.

Before creating COR, Santiago Bibiloni founded Balloon Group at the age of 21. Later, José Gettas joined that e-commerce marketing agency. After building and selling it together, the two launched their new company.

At 27 years old, Santiago Bibiloni moved to Silicon Valley to drive COR’s global growth. He lived there for five years. In addition, the company incorporated eight founders of technological unicorns as investors, along with CEOs and CTOs of companies such as Google, Walmart and Yahoo!. It also added the support of funds such as 500 Global and GFC.

The problem that COR solves

Marketing agencies, consulting firms, and professional services firms share the same challenge: their main cost is their teams’ time. In this context, COR automates the back office of these organizations.

The platform centralizes processes that range from receiving a brief to monitoring budget deviations and rework. In addition, it integrates project management, automatic time registration, resource planning and profitability analysis in real time.

The next step for the company is to manage hybrid teams, where people and AI agents work together. “For years, the challenge was managing people. In this new stage, it will be managing people and AI agents without losing sight of the profitability of each project,” said Santiago Bibiloni.

Additionally, COR closed 2025 with 51% year-over-year revenue growth. At the same time, it maintained profitability and strong customer retention.

Expansion into new verticals

With the new resources, COR will seek to expand into law firms, accounting firms and software developers. These sectors share the same challenge of profitability per project. Additionally, the company will appoint Birger Kamrath, former CEO of Skills Workflow, as Country Manager for Brazil, its main market in Latin America.

As part of the transaction, Alex Malvone and Tommy Tighe, partners at FTV Capital, will join COR’s board of directors. In addition, FTV Capital has a relevant history in the sector. Among its main exits is Globant (NYSE: GLOB), one of the most recognized technology companies in the region.

“COR distinguishes itself by offering a solution specifically designed to provide the visibility and intelligence necessary to lead the next generation of service organizations,” says Alex Malvone, partner at FTV Capital.