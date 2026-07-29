Sheriff launches Marshal, its AI agent for compliance, and targets Colombia as the second regional market

Sheriff, the Chilean startup founded by brothers Vicente Cruz and Martín Cruz, launched Marshal, an autonomous artificial intelligence agent for regulatory compliance and due diligence processes. The company created the platform to monitor suppliers, customers and debtors using AI.

Currently, financial companies from Mexico, Portugal and South Korea are already piloting the product. In addition, Sheriff developed Marshal with advice from the Google for Startups teams after his time at the technology accelerator. The solution is based on Gemini and Google’s indexing engine.

The agent works under a pay-per-consultation model. It also allows you to track the integrity, background and risks of any person or company in more than 192 countries by searching public sources and news.

To do this, it identifies alerts related to sanctions, fraud, corruption, money laundering, organized crime or politically exposed persons (PEP). Finally, it generates a downloadable report with the analysis and the sources used, which serves as backup for audits. Currently, it is available in Spanish, English, Portuguese and Korean.

Colombia as next destination

Sheriff hopes to add its first clients in Colombia before the first half of 2027. If achieved, the country will become its second international market after Peru.

In this context, Vicente Cruz, CEO of the company, explained that they are already holding conversations with data providers. In addition, the team reviews documentation with a firm in the financial sector to close an alliance in the country.

At the same time, Sheriff works to expand Marshal’s language abilities. The roadmap includes incorporating Russian, Chinese, Japanese, Arabic and Hebrew. In this way, the company seeks to serve clients with global operations.

A commitment to global reach

“Perhaps a Russian or Portuguese company is not going to want to hire Sheriff Chile or Sheriff Peru, because it could have little presence in those markets, but a Marshal can be useful to be able to investigate companies from anywhere in the world,” explained Martín Cruz, CEO of Sheriff, to Financial Diary.

In addition, the company hopes to carry out the first consultations in Mexico, Portugal and South Korea between this and next year. With this, it seeks to consolidate a strategy that combines its expansion in Latin America with global growth in the compliance and due diligence markets.

At the same time, Marshal is positioned as Sheriff’s main bet to compete outside the region. Their proposal seeks to respond to a growing demand for compliance tools capable of operating in multiple jurisdictions and different languages.