Dapta acquires the Beezion agency and integrates growth to scale its sales AI in Latin America

Dapta, the Colombian company of artificial intelligence sales agents founded by Nicolás Rojas, acquired Beezion, the agency specialized in paid media with which it collaborated for more than two years. The transaction closed at the end of May and fully integrated the Beezion team into the Dapta operation.

With this acquisition, demand generation becomes an internal strategic capability for the company. Furthermore, during the first month after the integration, Dapta reported more than 20% growth and exceeded 70,000 monthly active users.

Beezion, founded by Alejandro Sarmiento, generated more than US$10 million in revenue attributable to paid media campaigns for its clients. Additionally, he helped build more than US$100 million in commercial pipeline for companies such as Finkargo, Colombia Tech Week, Treble and Bink. Following the operation, Alejandro Sarmiento will assume global leadership of Dapta’s Growth.

An acquisition born from two years of joint work

Unlike many acquisitions, this operation did not involve integrating an unknown team. Beezion already knew Dapta’s product, audiences and business strategy. At the same time, Dapta had proven the team’s ability to convert campaigns into business results.

Thanks to this previous work, both companies eliminated one of the main risks of this type of movement: starting from scratch. The integration, therefore, was able to focus from day one on accelerating growth.

“We acquired the company because we wanted that talent to be concentrated exclusively in Dapta and to be able to operate with greater ambition, without the limitations of a traditional relationship between client and agency,” said Nicolás Rojas, CEO and founder of Dapta.

Global growth with AI at the center

Dapta currently produces over 550 organic posts per month and tests hundreds of ad variations using paid media. Additionally, it uses its own AI agents to call, qualify and schedule meetings with the generated leads.

Thanks to this automation, the company schedules more than 1,000 monthly demonstrations in Latin America and the United States. Likewise, the platform already registers more than 187,000 users and clients distributed in 24 countries.

“Clients who incorporate AI into their business processes can multiply their qualified meetings by three. The discussion is no longer whether this technology is going to transform sales, but how quickly companies will be willing to adopt it,” said Alejandro Sarmiento, now Head of Growth at Dapta.