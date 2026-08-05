TecsPal, the Uruguayan startup that grew without external capital, is acquired by the American group Vensure

TecsPal, the Uruguayan startup specializing in IT asset management for remote teams, was acquired by Vensure Employer Solutions, a leading global provider of human resources technology based in Chandler, Arizona.

The negotiation took almost a year and both companies closed it in June. In addition, the agreement incorporates TecsPal into Vensure’s global portfolio without the founding team losing control of the operation.

The company was born in 2022 by Juan Pablo Bordaberry, Santiago Alcuri, Juan Manuel Cat and Matías García. Since then, it has grown solely with its own capital and without external financing. In just four years, the company went from billing US$1.6 million to US$35 million annually. In addition, today it operates in more than 160 countries and has teams in seven markets.

TecsPal solves the shipping of computers for remote workers. Likewise, it manages the entire life cycle of IT assets, from purchase to recovery of equipment during the offboarding. The entire process can be completed in hours or a few days, regardless of the country.

An alliance that accelerates without losing identity

For TecsPal, joining Vensure does not mean giving up what has been built. On the contrary, the alliance seeks to accelerate its growth while maintaining the company’s identity.

“The most important thing is that this growth occurs by maintaining our brand, the team and the way of working that has given us very good results, with us, the founding team, continuing to lead the operation,” said Juan Pablo Bordaberry, CEO of the company in Forbes.

In addition, Vensure brings financial capacity and access to its global network. In exchange, TecsPal incorporates into the group a solution specialized in the comprehensive management of the life cycle of devices for teams distributed around the world.

“We always wanted to be protagonists of something big. This alliance is the support to go much faster, with the same team and the same way of working that brought us here,” added Pablo Bordaberry.

Triple turnover and reach 200 people

With the support of Vensure, TecsPal plans to triple its turnover during 2027. In addition, it hopes to increase its team from 60 to 200 people by 2028, with a strong focus on young Uruguayan talent.

Although the company already operates in seven countries spread across four continents, Montevideo will continue to be its main center of operations.

“By adding TecsPal to the Vensure family of companies, we expand our ability to support organizations around the world with the technology, talent and business solutions they need to operate and grow with confidence,” said Alex Campos, CEO of Vensure.

For the Uruguayan technological ecosystem, this operation reinforces a trend. More and more companies born in the country manage to scale globally and attract the interest of top-level international groups.