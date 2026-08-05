Former Nubank executives launch Decade with US$85 million in a record seed round for Latin America.

Brazilian AI-powered wealth advisory startup Decade emerged from obscurity with an $85 million seed round backed by Greenoaks, Benchmark and Diffusion. The operation was closed in September 2025 and, according to LAVCA data, corresponds to the largest seed round known in Latin America since 2010.

The company was founded by Vitor Olivier, former CTO of Nubank and one of its first engineers. Felipe Meneses, the first Brazilian to receive the Thiel scholarship, also participates.

Before creating Decade, Felipe Meneses co-founded Hyperplane, the AI ​​startup for financial institutions that Nubank acquired. That operation brought both founders together again to lead the bank’s main artificial intelligence initiatives.

Based in São Paulo, Decade opened its doors to the public on August 4, after five months of internal testing. The platform combines its own artificial intelligence model with senior human advisors to offer a comprehensive view of each client’s financial situation.

The problem that Decade solves

Brazil concentrates the largest population of millionaires in Latin America. However, only about a third of Brazilians own any financial investment. Furthermore, only 7% can live off their savings when they retire.

Added to this is that traditional private banking maintains high entry barriers. Additionally, many advisors have incentives to recommend products with higher commissions. In a market where government bonds exceed 14% annually, optimizing portfolios becomes a key factor.

“Managing your own money is a second job. If you do it right, you can achieve your dreams. If you do it wrong, you will be in debt and anxious, structurally unable to retire. Too many people are dedicated to making you do your second job poorly,” said Vitor Olivier, CEO and co-founder of Decade.

The bet of the large global funds

The participation of Greenoaks, Benchmark and Diffusion reflects the interest of large funds in the new company. “A decade ago, Brazilians paid some of the highest banking fees in the world. Nubank changed that for tens of millions of people, but investing never had its chance. Now it will,” said Neil Mehta, founder of Greenoaks.

The firm has also invested in companies such as Stripe, Revolut and Anthropic. Additionally, the magnitude of the round confirms institutional capital’s appetite for early-stage AI projects.

For the Latin American ecosystem, the operation has a double meaning. On the one hand, it shows that the region continues to attract global institutional capital even in stages seeds. On the other hand, Nubank is consolidating itself as a pool of founders capable of raising world-class rounds.

“Just a year ago, it would have been impossible to build what we are building. AI eliminates information asymmetry. That level of attention used to be reserved for the ultra-rich. Now we can create an entire generation of millionaires,” said Felipe Meneses, co-founder and head of AI at Decade.