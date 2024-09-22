A day in the life of Jeff Bezos

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is the second richest man in the world. He’s no longer CEO of Amazon, but he’s now devoting more time to his space company. Business Insider has compiled what Bezos and his fiancée have said over the years about their daily routine.

Jeff Bezos may no longer be running Amazon, but he’s still busy.

The Amazon co-founder has a net worth of $195 billion, according to Forbes. In addition to founding the online retail giant Amazon, Bezos also owns The Washington Post and an aerospace company, Blue Origin.

Bezos stepped down as CEO of Amazon in 2021 to focus on his rocket company Blue Origin, but he still advises the company as chairman and provides input on efforts in artificial intelligence (AI). Andy Jassy took over the CEO role. Now, Bezos spends most of his time on his rocket company, recently saying in a podcast interview that he is “working harder than ever.”

Bezos has also been dating his fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, since 2019.

So what is the tech mogul’s daily life like? Sanchez described his morning routine in an interview with People.

Here’s a look at her daily routine:

Bezos makes sure he gets enough sleep: he sleeps eight hours every night. The former CEO told CNBC in 2021 that while he could sleep less and be more productive, the quality of his decisions would be lower, which is not worth it to him.

«I prioritize it»he said at a dinner hosted by the Economic Club of Washington, D.C. “I think better. I have more energy. My mood is better.”Bedtime is at 9:30 p.m., according to his fiancée.

«I like to wander around in the morning»Bezos said at a meeting of the Economic Club of Washington, DC, Axios reported. «So I like to read the newspaper. I like to drink coffee.».

Sanchez said to People that she and Bezos have a “magic moment” before the kids wake up, where it’s just the two of them talking in the morning. During that time, they don’t use their phones and “it’s one of the rules”.

“He definitely made that rule.”Sanchez said to People. “It wasn’t me. But mornings are just for us for as long as possible.”.

Bezos and Sanchez also typically start their mornings by journaling, although Sanchez said in an interview with Vogue in November, which they don’t do every day.

“We do it like three days a week”he told Vogue.

While the billionaire Amazon founder drinks his coffee from an Ember coffee maker mug, Sanchez says he uses a mug Bezos bought him from Amazon that says «I woke up sexy again».

Bezos has said he likes to have a quiet morning to spend time with his family.

Sanchez told him Vogue that Bezos often says “don’t learn anything that i wouldn’t learn”This phrase has become part of his daily routine, and his daughter now completes it for him.

Sanchez said to People that once the morning rush passes and the kids head off to school, she and Bezos get to work.

“After the kids leave, it’s just Jeff, me, and the dogs.”he said, as reported People.

“Most days, (going to the gym) isn’t that hard for me, but some days it’s really hard, and I do it anyway.”said.

The billionaire said he goes to the gym almost every day.

Bezos said on a podcast with Lex Fridman that on a good day he does 30 minutes of cardio and 45 minutes of weight lifting or some type of resistance training.

“I have a coach who I love and who pushes me”Bezos said on the podcast. «Which is very useful».

But Sanchez said they don’t do the same exercises.

“He’s on a completely different level than me”Sanchez said in the interview with Vogue. “He’s a monster in the gym”.

“Anything that’s really mentally challenging, that’s a 10 a.m. meeting,” Bezos said in 2018, according to Axios.

If something comes up that needs a «high IQ meeting» Later in the day, Bezos usually puts it off until the next day.

“At 5 p.m., I think, ‘I can’t think about that today. Let’s try again tomorrow at 10 a.m.'”he told the Economic Club of Washington, DC in 2018.

He was once photographed eating an iguana.

And, during a meeting with Woot founder Matt Rutledge, he ordered octopus with potatoes, bacon, green garlic yogurt and eggs for breakfast.

“When I look at the menu, you are what I don’t understand, what I’ve never tried.”Bezos said. “I have to eat octopus for breakfast.”.

Bezos and Sanchez both like to cook. Sanchez said Bezos makes churros in his deep fryer, a recipe passed down to him by his Cuban grandfather.

Bezos also likes food trucks.

In 2014, he told Henry Blodget, who at the time was the editor in chief of Business Insideron an extremely popular truck outside Amazon headquarters. “It’s out of control, actually.”said.

Her day revolves around reading documents and having meetings in person or over Zoom, she said on Lex Fridman’s podcast.

Architecture and technology meetings almost every day about different subsystems within the vehicle and engines.

“My favorite part is the technology”Bezos said.

His least favorite part is building the organization, he said.

The billionaire said he is very good at focusing, but does not follow a strict schedule.

He told Lex Fridman that he believes in wandering, and that his “messy” meetings often run long.

«Of course, Jeff’s favorite movie was Oppenheimer, and I loved Barbie»he told Vogue. “And there you have our relationship summed up in two films.”

Sanchez told him People that it takes them “a little time” to decide what to watch, but they both “love” their TV time. Recently, they watched Baby Reindeer, Fallout, Presumed Innocent and Severance.

Bezos even made a surprise cameo in the 2016 film Star Trek Beyond.

He has taken his children on the adventure.

«As a senior executive, you are paid to make a small number of high-quality decisions. Your job is not to make thousands of decisions every day.“he said, according to Axios.

“Is it really worth it if the quality of those decisions might be lower because you’re tired or grumpy?”Bezos asked the Economic Club of Washington, D.C.