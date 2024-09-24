When We Return, an initiative to help small businesses during quarantine

Igeneris developed the platform that allows users to buy different plans today with a small discount and enjoy them ‘When We Return’ to normal life, after the confinement and closure of premises decreed by the Government in the face of the COVID-19 crisis

Cuando Volvamos is a non-profit initiative whose objective is to help SMEs and local businesses cope with the situation that the country is currently experiencing.

“It is about broadening our perspective, thinking about normality, about what we will do when we return. In addition, it has arisen spontaneously among colleagues and this is the best example of what is needed now, which is nothing other than collaborating and cooperating among everyone, because it is the only way to move forward.”

Education, hospitality, beauty, health… All sectors have a place on the Cuando Volvamos platform, which offers users plans that they can purchase in advance and benefit from a discount.

In this way, businesses can continue to earn income and maintain liquidity that will help them maintain both their business and their staff in these weeks. Of course, the purchase will be redeemed when things return to normal.

After its first week of activity, Cuando Volvamos already has more than 60 published plans from more than 80 businesses and its first purchases have already been registered. The website has also already received more than 12,000 visits and the number of requests to join continues to increase.

The reception among clients has been really positive and, although for now this initiative is only operational in Madrid, the objective is to continue growing, since numerous requests have been received that invite us to expand the reach of the platform both nationally and internationally.

The measures taken to alleviate the effects of Covid-19 are necessary, but they have meant that everyday activities such as having a beer, going to the gym or going to the physiotherapist are unthinkable today. These are just some of the many businesses that cannot continue with their activity and live with the uncertainty of not knowing whether they will survive this situation. In this scenario, creativity and ingenuity have come to the fore and have become the protagonists of imaginative ideas with which to think optimistically in these days of quarantine.

Companies wishing to join this initiative still have time; they only have to register on the form on their website.