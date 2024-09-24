10 tips for time management

These are 10 great time management tips that, although quite simple, can help you reduce the daily stress you may be feeling right now from not being able to complete your activities as you would like.

We all have priorities (whether we realize it or not). Divide yours into three groups: essential, important, and trivial. Do the first two and ignore the third.

There are two types of people: “early birds” and “night owls.” The former get up very early and have a lot of energy in the morning; the latter are the opposite, they go to bed late in the morning and feel at their best at night. Schedule your activities so that you can do them when you have the most energy.

The best way to sabotage your productivity is to set a goal that you know you won’t be able to achieve at your current level of performance. It’s vital that you set goals that you can achieve in short periods of time, so you’ll get motivated faster and be able to generate new objectives immediately.

Rome wasn’t built in a day. Set a reasonable time frame to reach your goal so that you don’t feel pressured later because you’re reaching the deadline without results. A good method is to add 25% more time to the time you consider sufficient, that way, you’ll feel great when you see that it takes less time than you thought.

We all need to have long-term goals, but when it comes to time management, we need to think short-term. If you have a task that will take you 10 hours and you have 30 minutes free today and 4 hours free tomorrow, use them! Who said you have to complete those 10 hours in one day?

Imagine what your desired outcome will be once you have reached your goal. And keep imagining it. The more you imagine yourself “walking toward the goal,” the more likely you are to actually do it. This will help you stay focused.

Next time you feel like you don’t feel like doing anything, take a look at yourself. Ask yourself, “Why?” Then, if possible, do that task anyway, but in a pleasant environment. Reward yourself afterwards.

It is good to do two activities at the same time, as long as they do not interfere with each other. If you have to talk with a neighbor and exercise, go for a bike ride or jog, don’t use the phone.

Don’t feel guilty about saying no to someone or an activity that will take up your time. The guilt should be in saying yes, knowing the loss of productivity it represents.

If you don’t take time to relax and unwind, you won’t be able to get back into your activities later. Be honest about the fun time you’ve rightly earned.

I hope these tips are useful to you. You don’t have to use them all, just apply the ones that best fit your life.