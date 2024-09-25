8 essential films for entrepreneurs

From the story of McDonald’s founder to a documentary about the LuLaRoe warning, these films are essential for any entrepreneur.

Delving into the world of cinema can reveal a treasure trove of valuable lessons for entrepreneurs. Tireless effort, resilience and ingenuity are just some of the entrepreneurial traits explored in films. But along with a humanistic approach, it is also important to shed light on the darker sides of success.

Here are eight movies recommended by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs.

Stressing the importance of unwavering effort, The Founder offers invaluable lessons in telling the story of Ray Kroc and the rise of McDonald’s. Kroc started out selling products from the trunk of a car and went on to build a global empire, so don’t be afraid to embrace big ideas and bold moves.

According to Randy Eachus, owner of Liftoff Business Strategies, a consulting firm in Texas, “Kroc’s ability to leverage available tools and resources, coupled with his perseverance and resilience in the face of setbacks, provides a powerful model for success.”

Throughout your entrepreneurial journey, you may experience self-doubt. Take it from Michelle B. Griffin, who shares: «You know those days when you ask yourself, ‘Why am I doing this? What’s the point?’ On those days, watch the 2015 film Joy.».

As a speaker, author and founder of Standout Women, a personal branding and public relations training platform, Griffin says the film reflects the reality of the ups and downs that Joy Mangano, the inventor of the Miracle Mop, endured before finding success.

Based on the real life of Chris Gardner, The Pursuit of Happiness It’s an important reminder to maintain an unwavering belief in yourself. For Tanya Slyvkin, founder and CEO of Boston-based presentation design agency Whitepage, what resonates most is when Gardner tells her son: «Never let anyone tell you that you can’t do something, not even me».

Slyvkin explains: “Sometimes, doubts and voices in our heads take over. Gardner emphasizes the need to maintain your vision and keep moving forward. I see it when the business faces setbacks that seem impossible to overcome or when I lose faith in my decisions.”

Although The Martian It is not specifically about business, but it does portray ingenuity, resilience and problem-solving, all elements necessary for the success of an entrepreneur.

Jack Perkins, Founder and CEO of CFO Hub, a financial services firm in California, shares: «Similar to the journey of an entrepreneur, the protagonist faces insurmountable challenges with limited resources. However, through creativity, persistence and determination, he turns obstacles into opportunities.»

Within the category of independent films, Jobs from 2013 offers insight into the rise of Apple founder Steve Jobs. “Apple’s story is fascinating because it has both ups and downs, which is common in many businesses, albeit on a smaller scale,” says Kalin Kassaboy, founder and CEO of ProTexting, a Texas-based SMS platform. «No matter how you feel about Apple or Jobs, this movie is worth watching. It shows the importance of perseverance and the need to constantly innovate.»

Not all worthy films have inspiring or uplifting messages. Some offer warnings. Wall Street provides a window into the power dynamics in business and draws attention to the consequences of prioritizing profits over principles.

According to Kristin Kimberly Marquet, founder and creative director of New York-based PR and marketing firm Marquet Media: «The film’s line, ‘Greed, for lack of a better word, is good,’ challenges viewers to consider ethics in business. By highlighting integrity and ethics, it is valuable for those interested in understanding the moral challenges of financial success.»

One of the most complicated parts of a business is forming a cohesive team. Jordan, the main character in The Wolf of Wall Streetis a perfect example of who you shouldn’t hire.

Take it from Marina Byezhanova, co-founder of Brand of a Leader, a Canadian personal branding agency: “We all make the same fundamental mistake of hiring employees like Jordan, employees who are often high performers but also complete jerks. Even though they perform well, they inevitably poison the culture of the organization. It’s a great lesson in how to build the right community.”

For another warning about hiring disasters, look no further than the documentary LuLaRichwhich chronicles the rise and fall of LuLaRoe, a women’s clothing multi-level marketing (MLM) company that went viral.

«The documentary highlights the dangers of growing a business too quickly, which led to design and quality control issues that ultimately destroyed this once-thriving company.»explains Amanda McDonald, co-founder of Unbound Disability Claims, a Florida-based company that helps people apply for disability benefits. “It also shows the risks of prioritizing family over experience in executive roles.”