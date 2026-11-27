Zippy, the Brazilian startup that develops an app with artificial intelligence to protect children on the internet, raised US$490,000 in a pre-seed round at a valuation of US$6.5 million. The round was led by angel investor Müge Nallar Bouillon, with US$250,000; The Brazilian fund Alexia Ventures contributed US$150,000 and two other angel investors completed the remaining US$90,000. The app hit stores on November 24.

The company has two versions. On the child’s cell phone, for now only on Android, a character appears that accompanies what the child sees and hears in any application and warns him when to pause or when a conversation does not seem safe.

When the AI ​​detects a risk in texts, audios, images or videos, parents receive an alert via WhatsApp with an explanation of what happened and action protocols developed together with psychologists. Serious cases provided for by law, such as grooming or abuse, are reported directly to the authorities; If there are no signs of risk, the data is discarded.

An AI that advises, not restricts

For analysis, Zippy combines the Claude, Chat GPT and Gemini models with proprietary technology, and alerts follow fixed rules defined by specialists rather than the free interpretation of generative AI.

“A case of pedophilia is always a case of pedophilia. It must always have the same result, regardless of the context,” said Gabriel Vallejo, founder and CEO of Zippy.

Gabriel Vallejo, former CMO of Oracle in Latin America, where he promoted Oracle Next Education, which has already certified more than 120,000 students, frames the proposal in guidance rather than restriction: “Who is teaching children to cross the street in the digital world? Nobody.”

The subscription starts at about US$5 per month for one child in the annual plan and the family plan starts at about US$15 per month and covers up to three minors. In addition to direct sales, the startup is committed to growing through B2B2C alliances with telecommunications operators, banks, insurance companies and corporate benefits companies.

In Brazil, 92% of children and adolescents from 9 to 17 years old use the internet, some 24.5 million people, according to the TIC Kids Online Brazil 2025 survey, and SaferNet Brazil registered more than 63,000 reports of images of child sexual abuse and exploitation in 2025, an increase of 19.3%.

Expansion to the United States and Europe in 2027

With the capital raised, Zippy will strengthen its product team and intensify user acquisition. The immediate goal is to reach 100,000 users on the platform by December 2027, with a long-term ambition of 500,000 children protected within two years.

Next year, the startup plans to begin operations in the United States and Europe, a movement that will go hand in hand with a future seed round; It also works on the version of the app for iOS, since the product for children today runs only on Android.

The regulatory context gives it a tailwind. In March 2026, the ECA Digital came into force in Brazil, which requires parental protection and supervision measures for digital services accessible to minors, raising the attention of companies and families on child safety online.

In that market, Zippy will compete with parental control tools that already incorporate generative AI and with company apps such as the German Born, owner of the virtual penguin Pengu, which raised US$15 million in a series A last year, although Vallejo points out that the advantage lies in its own technological base and in the intellectual property developed during a year of tests with families and with the Center of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence (CEIA) of Goiás.