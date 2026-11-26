The Argentine fintech Lemon, founded in 2019 by Marcelo Cavazzoli and Borja Martel Seward, received an investment of US$14.5 million from Tether, the largest stablecoin issuing company in the world.

The package is divided into US$5 million of direct capital investment and US$9.5 million for an incentive program for the joint development of products and infrastructure. The valuation of the company and the shareholding associated with the operation were not reported.

The investment adds to the more than US$66 million that Lemon had previously raised in its Series A and B rounds, with participation from Kingsway, ParaFi and F-Prime, from the Fidelity group. With the new capital, Lemon will no longer display USDC, Circle’s stablecoin, as a separate balance: its users’ dollar balance will be denominated in USDT.

“People are using it as an alternative to their bank, as an alternative to another fintech. They are using us as a wallet,” said Marcelo Cavazzoli in statements to Forbes Argentina.

Lemon combines crypto assets with payment services, paid savings accounts, stock trading, international transfers and Visa prepaid cards in some markets, and has more than 4 million users in the region, mainly in Argentina, with 1.3 million monthly active customers.

The data that best describes its transformation: 85% of the volume circulating on the platform corresponds to local currencies, Argentine pesos, soles and Colombian pesos, and in the last three years the volume in fiat currency grew almost twice that of digital assets, according to Maximiliano Raimondi, CFO of the company.

Own credit, banking license and AI agents: the next stage

Lemon’s roadmap points to three fronts. The first is credit: Marcelo Cavazzoli revealed to Forbes Argentina that the company has already carried out a test with 3,000 lines of credit with its own funds and that the result “was much better than we expected, both the reception and the performance of those lines”, without detailing amounts, rates, terms or default indicators.

The thesis targets people without a credit history, “there are many people who have not yet formed it,” starting with small amounts and expanding access according to payment behavior.

The second front is the banking license: Marcelo Cavazzoli confirmed the interest but set the timing: “We are interested, we were analyzing and we are interested. We believe that perhaps now is not the ideal time.”

AI agents as the next financial distribution channel

The third front is integration with artificial intelligence agents. Lemon is already exploring technologies such as MCP, a protocol that allows it to connect its services with AI agents, so that autonomous assistants can search for tickets, compare prices and complete payments using the wallet as a financial rail.

“When people delegate decisions about their money to agents, they will need to know that there is a solid, transparent and trustworthy company behind them,” says Maximiliano Raimondi.

The bet comes in a favorable context: Argentina is the second largest crypto economy in Latin America, with US$88.5 billion in activity and a growth of 15.3% in the last year, according to the Geography of Cryptocurrency 2026 report by Chainalysis, with inflation and exchange volatility pushing the use of stablecoins as a means of payment and everyday savings.