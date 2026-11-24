EtMday 2026 closed its sixth edition with 60,138 attendees, exceeding the projections of the event, which lasted for three days, from November 19 to 21, in the Parque Bicentenario de Vitacura. The meeting, organized by Emprende tu Mente, brought together entrepreneurs, startups, companies, investors, mentors, academics and authorities on 14 hectares, who visited 800 stands and participated in more than 160 activities distributed in seven scenarios.

“Seeing the park full again for the three days was crazy. I’m left with those conversations that started between two people who arrived without knowing each other and ended with ‘let’s get together on Monday’. That’s what excites us most about EtMday,” said Daniel Daccarett, co-founder of Emprende tu Mente.

In terms of connectivity, the event registered 41,952 connections through QR codes and 9,912 interactions in contact activities, of which 7,920 were business links generated in 22 contact rounds. There were also 1,200 one-on-one mentoring sessions, 588 pitches in the Cabify, Classic Car, Wheel and Electric Car formats, and 204 investment connections in 17 Elevator Pitch sessions.

In Impactaland, the investment hub of the event promoted by Impacta VC, more than 1,080 participants registered and 350 meetings were held between more than 300 startups, 80 investors and 20 LPs. Featured speakers included Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada, Freddy Vega (CEO of Platzi), Juan de Antonio (founder of Cabify) and Pablo Brenner (founder of PuntaTech).

Spain as guest country of honor: 100 companies and a 500 m² pavilion

Spain played the role of guest of honor in the 2026 edition with a 500 m² pavilion in the sky zone, inaugurated on November 19 by ambassador Laura Oroz Ulibarri.

The space brought together more than 100 Spanish companies and entrepreneurs in a design inspired by a metro map, with four thematic lines that addressed innovation from the public sector, private companies, academia and international cooperation. The agenda included an exhibition with reproductions of works from the Prado Museum and closed on Saturday with a concert.

“With our presence we wanted to talk about the importance of strategic alliances with very different profiles, and I think we have managed to make unlikely connections happen,” said Laura Oroz Ulibarri at the close of the event.

United States, guest of honor country for EtMday 2027

At the end of the day on Saturday, the United States was announced as the guest country of honor for the seventh edition of EtMday, which will take place in 2027. The connection between both ecosystems was already present in 2026 with the ChileMass talk on how to unite Chilean and American innovation.

The event also promoted the participation of entrepreneurs from the regions through EtMroomies, an initiative that allowed 44 entrepreneurs to stay in the homes of 31 community hosts during the days of the meeting. Also within the framework of EtMday 2026, Daniel Daccarett and Leonardo Ljubetic presented the book Direction to undertake: the EtM model.