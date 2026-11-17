The Curican fintech Haulmer, known for its TUU payment terminals, acquired Fraccional, the Chilean real estate investment startup by fractions. The operation, the amount of which was not disclosed, was closed between July and August after a negotiation that the CEO of Fraccional himself described as “surprisingly fast.”

The first contact came in May, when an accountant suggested he talk to San Feng, CEO and co-founder of Haulmer, as a possible investor. “I called him and he told me: Look, I’m interested, but I’m interested in buying the whole thing,” Tomás Charles told Diario Financiero.

The founders of Fraccional traveled to Pichilemu, where Feng lives, and spent a full day talking with him.

Fraccional was founded in 2023 by Tomás Charles and Patricio López. Its platform allows you to buy fractions of real estate projects starting at $100,000, receive rental income and capital gains, and sell those positions to other users in a secondary market. Each project is structured in a vehicle company in Delaware, United States, and the firm is in the authorization process before the Commission for the Financial Market (CMF).

The sale occurred after a complex year: the company’s previous model, based on joint stock companies, became difficult to keep up to date with the Internal Revenue Service (SII), which affected the relationship with some users and reduced the team from 17 to five people. While they were looking for a round of financing “or an alternative path,” Haulmer came along.

Loans backed by fractions and private debt for SMEs

As part of the agreement, Fraccional’s founding team will continue to run the platform with contractually committed terms. Among the first products that they will develop together is the launch of loans backed by fractions, so that users can access liquidity without having to sell their position.

The collection and payment of rents will also be “easier and cheaper” by operating on the group’s internal infrastructure. “For us it was relevant to be part of the project even after a sale,” Tomás Charles told the same medium.

Then will come private debt: the platform will expand its portfolio so that people and companies lend money to SMEs with development projects, taking advantage of the fact that Haulmer already knows these businesses for its billing and payment tools.

Haulmer, in consolidation mode with its own cash

Haulmer has been in acquisition mode for more than a year. The purchase of Fraccional comes in addition to the acquisition of Fpay’s funding license, the incorporation of Apanio and the recent launch of its AndCo digital account.

The company, founded in 2017, has nearly 300 employees and projects to bill about US$70 million this year, without having raised external capital in its entire history, which suggests that it finances its acquisitions with its own operating flow. The pattern is that of a payments fintech that uses its own cash to buy capabilities, licenses, products, user bases, rather than building them from scratch.