Defying statistics: the story of the Tenpo CEO

In May 2020, Fernando Araya had nothing. “Literally nothing,” he remembers. He had uncertainty, some fear, and what he calls the imposter’s dilemma. What they did do, together with their team, was write by email the purpose of what they wanted to build.

“Even though it sounds very romantic, it’s true,” he says. Today that text guides Tenpo’s decisions, from its strategy to its technological architecture.

Fernando is a husband and father of three children, and his first priority, he says, is family. He was always curious, one of those kids who took apart the radio. He studied commercial engineering at the University of Chile because he didn’t know what he wanted to do and he was attracted to a broad career, in which he could create things. His entire journey, he affirms, has had the same thread: searching for people’s unresolved needs.

A purpose written by email

He started at Unilever, where he worked with massive brands and learned to understand the consumer: what their real need is and how to find a differentiating element. He describes it as an extraordinary school of marketing, with a lot of discipline and methodology. From very early on, he says, he felt like a “mini entrepreneur,” with responsibility for the P&L of a business category and its brands. He then moved into banking and a clearinghouse, where he created a prepaid card subsidiary. There he discovered two things: that outside of mass consumption, uncertainty and speed are much greater, and that banking has an enormous social impact. It was his prejudice, he admits, to think otherwise. That search for social impact, which dates back to his childhood, led him to Tenpo. And his experience taught him something else: that technological architecture can be a great enabler or a great limitation. That is why, at Tenpo, “every challenge we have, the first thing we do is ask technology how we can solve it.”

Defy statistics

What did you see in Chilean banking that made you think there was an opportunity? “That the population is largely underserved in financial products. 60% of Chileans do not have access to formal credit. And in other products it is worse: only 10% of the adult population has a time deposit, which is the simplest investment product. If we go up a couple of points, the impact on improving quality of life is huge.” For Fernando, credit is decisive in the development of a company, and also of a family: the quality of life curve, he says, has a much steeper slope with credit than without it. To this he added his faith in technology, which had already transformed industries such as streaming and music because it democratized them. I wanted to do the same with finances. Tenpo started as a prepaid card and then added non-bank credit cards. That was one of the most difficult decisions: one thing is the transactional world, and another is lending money and getting it back. The first sentence of the purpose said “challenge the status quo,” and in practice that meant “challenge statistics.” Another major decision was to convince Grupo Credicorp, a regional leader in the financial industry, that they should take the next step and become a bank. to the Credicorp group that they should be a bank and obtain the license. Why don’t traditional banks lend to those who are underbanked? “This is a mathematical problem. An underbanked person needs, on average, between 70,000 and 100,000 pesos. The operating cost of the formal industry is enormous: executives, branches, technology, fraud prevention, cybersecurity. And you have to deduct it from what you earn in interest on a loan of 70,000 pesos” “I have not seen anyone with bad intentions: the reality is that the costs far exceed the expected profitability.” There is room to innovate, he adds, in credit evaluation models, to incorporate other variables and reduce the cost of risk. That is the path Tenpo is taking to serve the underbanked segment.

The ghosts of the entrepreneur