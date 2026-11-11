Fintech Clara closes a Series C of US$65 million and exceeds US$100 million in annualized revenues with positive EBITDA

Clara, the Mexican fintech for corporate cards and business expense management, announced a financing of US$105 million composed of a Series C of US$65 million and the renewal of a US$40 million credit line from General Catalyst’s Customer Value Fund (CVF).

Series C was led by Citius, Kaszek and DEG, the development finance subsidiary of German public bank KfW. Existing investors such as Coatue, Citi Ventures, Monashees, DST Global Partners, Acrew Capital, Commerce Ventures, Notable Capital, Mana Ventures and Gaingels also participated, and new investors joined: CMT Digital, specialized in blockchain and digital assets; Nascent VC, organizer of Mexico Tech Week; and investor Michael Gilroy. Clara did not reveal her valuation, although she confirmed that it rose compared to the previous round.

The company was founded in Mexico City by Gerry Giacomán Colyer (CEO), a Yale graduate with a Stanford MBA and founder of Uva Scooters, acquired by Grin, and Diego García Escobedo (CTO), co-founder of the messaging app Bridgefy. Clara launched her product in 2021 and that same year became a unicorn with a US$70 million Series B led by Coatue. General Catalyst’s support comes from the seed round and remains uninterrupted until this Series C.

“By bringing together financial data, controls and payment execution, we give finance teams a practical way to put AI to work across their business: saving time, reducing costs and making better decisions about how to use their resources,” said Giacomán Colyer.

AI agents that execute payments: the technological bet of Series C

The use of the new capital has a clear technological axis: strengthening the platform’s artificial intelligence capabilities. Clara already integrates AI systems using the Model Context Protocol (MCP), a standard that allows an external model to query data and execute actions in another system.

In practice, this enables two specific functions for finance teams: consulting reports and spending projections in natural language, without the need to export to spreadsheets, and allowing AI agents to execute previously authorized transactions with rules defined by the company.

The platform also incorporates automated verification of expense policies, which reviews employee transactions in real time, detects non-compliance and sends exceptions to those responsible for approving them.

The product offering extends beyond the corporate card: Clara Global allows you to manage expenses in different countries and currencies with support for stablecoins and multi-currency cards; Clara Fleet and Clara Veculos cover payments and fuel administration, in Mexico with a card authorized by the SAT and automated tax billing, and in Brazil with an open acceptance postpaid corporate card.

The debt structure supporting growth is also robust: in November 2025, Clara raised US$70 million in structured debt from BBVA Spark, Covalto and the International Finance Corporation (IFC); In February 2026, it renewed a US$150 million line with Goldman Sachs. Altogether, the company exceeds US$250 million in debt financing capacity.

Brazil as a priority: corporate fuel and 75 open vacancies

The geographical expansion has a clear focus: Brazil, which already contributes about half of Clara’s revenues compared to the previous 30%, will receive more than half of the round’s investments. The company will open more than 75 vacancies and expand its commercial operation to more than 20 Brazilian cities.

The most ambitious bet in that market is Clara Vehicles: the company set the goal of capturing 10% of corporate fuel supply in Brazil by the end of 2027, in a market that the company estimates at about US$72.6 billion. In October, Clara also opened its commercial operation in Argentina.

The round comes in a context of recovery of regional venture capital: according to data from Crunchbase, Latin American startups raised US$1.3 billion in seed and growth stages in the third quarter of 2026, 26% more than a year before, with Mexico taking the lead over Brazil in the first three quarters of the year. The closest comparable in the category is Kapital, the Mexican AI financial services fintech, which closed a $125 million Series C in September at a reported valuation of $1.6 billion.