Argentina’s Takenos raises US$7 million in an extension of its seed round and targets more than 15 countries in 2027

Takenos, the Argentine fintech that develops infrastructure to receive, transfer and use money between countries, closed an extension of its seed round for US$7 million led by North Island Ventures, a New York fund that had already participated in the original seed, and Road Capital Management, a Florida-based firm that joined as a new investor.

Variant, Lattice and Reverie, American funds that had co-led the US$5 million October 2025 seed, also participated. With this operation, the company’s accumulated financing reaches US$12 million.

According to Lucas Posada, CEO and co-founder, the valuation multiplied between four and five times compared to the previous round, although the company did not reveal the amount.

Takenos was founded in 2022 by Lucas Posada, former product director at Invertir Online (IOL), Joaquín Herrera (COO), with legal experience in the Public Prosecutor’s Office; Francisco Goulu (CPO), former product analyst at IOL; and Simón Bouché (CMO), former senior project manager at Amadeus.

The company offers an app for consumers, payment services for SMEs and companies, and an institutional trading desk, and has licenses and local infrastructure in Argentina, Bolivia, Ecuador, Peru, Paraguay and Guatemala. According to its figures, it processes more than US$5 billion annually and was the first fintech established and regulated under the new framework of the Financial System Supervision Authority (ASFI) of Bolivia.

Central America and small markets: a strategy of aggregation, not penetration

The use of the new capital has a deliberate geographical logic: instead of targeting the largest fintech markets in the region, Takenos will prioritize smaller countries, with a special focus on Central America.

“It is a market aggregation strategy instead of market penetration and depth,” Posada explained in statements to Forbes Argentina.

Brazil, Mexico and Colombia are expressly left out of the current focus. The resources will be used to obtain regulatory authorizations and infrastructure in new markets, product development, technological integrations for companies and hiring in engineering, regulatory compliance and commercial areas.

Among the opportunities identified by the company are remittances from Venezuelans who migrated to other Latin American countries; Takenos enabled shipments to Venezuela in October;

The company also added a $1 investment feature linked to the S&P 500, Nasdaq-100 and gold through tokenized instruments.

Extended seed before Serie A: consolidate before lifting

The founders deliberately chose to structure the investment as an extension of the seed, and not as a Series A. “There are many things in a company that cannot be bought, or at least not so easily,” said Lucas Posada in statements to Forbes Argentina, in reference to the pending work in management, teams and organizational consolidation.

In the longer term, Lucas Posada aims to turn Takenos into a unicorn and take it public within three to five years. The immediate task, however, is more concrete: invest in the countries already incorporated, prepare new operations and expand corporate services to demonstrate that the model can be replicated in more than fifteen markets and build a regional network based on local operations.