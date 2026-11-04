They throw you into the ring: the story of Flecha Amarilla’s business director

Serving as country manager for Clever Global in Mexico, a Spanish company, the president and owner met with him. Juan Pablo Martín had just returned from a five-day trip with a friend, with almost no sleep. He welcomed him, gave him the bank account token and the card, and explained that the business was now his responsibility, because they were starting operations.

The lesson, he says, is that if people see that you have the capabilities, “they throw you into the ring” and you have to deal with it.

Juan Pablo defines himself as a restless person, always curious about how things work and why they work. He has been married for five years and has two small children, which changed his life: he no longer just looks out for himself.

Full responsibility

He studied mechanical engineering in Monterrey, graduated in 2009, in the middle of the global crisis, and took the first job they offered him, in the corporate office of a bank. It was too bureaucratic, so he moved to an auto parts company. He then completed an MBA and, once in Mexico City, assumed roles of increasing responsibility. What moment marked a before and after in your way of leading? “It’s difficult, because in all the roles I’ve had, even if they were of lesser responsibility, there was always something. I can tell you an anecdote from each job where I said: ‘Ah, here I have all the responsibility for this issue.’.. …Today the role I have and the responsibility for the P&L, for my areas, and for making strong team and restructuring decisions is very important.” For personal reasons he returned to León and arrived at Flecha Amarilla in December 2019, three months before the pandemic. After a total restructuring, he became commercial director, inaugurated the real estate vertical and opened a hotel in Tijuana: for two years he traveled three hours by plane from León in the middle of the pandemic, until the operation started.

A 95 year old monster

Flecha Amarilla impressed him: a service like Primera Plus has a quality and punctuality that is difficult to find in other parts of the world. What did you find when you arrived? “It’s like a Frankenstein. In a boardroom they talk to a company in Germany to implement systems, or the OEMs come to present you with the latest technology in buses. But a few steps away there are legacy systems and very manual processes. And you wonder how this monster can operate. It is a company with very new parts and other old ones, but somehow it moves.” That mix explains the strategy. During the pandemic they designed an innovation area, because they saw a disruption coming in the sector, with informal ride sharing and platforms like BlaBlaCar. His goal, he says, is that one day that area will no longer exist, because innovation will be part of the culture. Mobility generates 90% of revenue and profits, but there are four other businesses: financial services, real estate, food franchises and logistics. They were born from understanding the customer journey: those who travel eat while waiting for their bus, sleep somewhere and sometimes need to finance the trip. His role, he summarizes, is to be “the link that makes the machinery turn”: to accompany each director and review budgets and results. And their challenge is cultural: making a 90-year-old mobility company understand that hiring someone to make hamburgers is very different from hiring someone to maintain engines.

Push from behind