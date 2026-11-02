Hashi lands in Chile and begins operations after raising US$4 million

The Argentine startup Hashi announced the start of its operations in Chile, as part of its expansion strategy in Latin America. Founded in 2023 by Gonzalo Waisman and Tomás Ferreira, the company has raised US$4 million in investment and has more than 500 clients in 18 countries, with a presence in 12 industries.

Among its investors are international funds such as First One Capital (United States), Brazil Venture Capital and Utec Ventures (Peru), as well as Chilean businessman Salvador Said and more than 25 angel investors, including CEOs and CMOs of companies such as Rappi, DHL, Ripio, G4S, Lazo and Bantrab.

Since March 2025, when it had just over 100 clients in nine countries, Hashi has multiplied its portfolio, consolidating its regional growth and accelerating the technological development of its platform.

«We are in a very important growth stage. Having raised capital and having strategic investors in different countries has allowed us to accelerate our technological development and expand regionally. Chile is a fundamental step on that path,” says Gonzalo Waisman, co-founder and CEO of Hashi.

Artificial intelligence applied to business

Hashi develops a platform that allows companies to create videos with artificial intelligence, using hyper-realistic avatars, synthetic voices and automation tools.

One of its main differentiators is the workflows that allow you to automate complete processes of creation, adaptation, customization and distribution of content on a large scale.

For example, a company can use its database to automatically generate hundreds or thousands of personalized videos, adapting variables such as the customer’s name, product, offer or message, and distribute them through channels such as WhatsApp, email or SMS.

In this way, Hashi’s proposal goes beyond the generation of content, seeking to integrate artificial intelligence directly into the processes of organizations, with applications in marketing, sales, internal communications, training and customer experience.

Internationally, the company works with companies such as PepsiCo, Hyundai and Pollo Campero, developing solutions applicable to different industries and business areas.

Chile as a strategic market

The arrival in the country responds to the potential of the Chilean corporate market, where the adoption of artificial intelligence is advancing and there is a growing need to transform this technology into concrete applications that generate an impact on business.

«Chile has a sophisticated corporate market, where companies are already incorporating artificial intelligence. The next step is to really integrate it into your processes, and there we see a very big opportunity: not only generate a piece of content, but build workflows that automate and personalize that content at scale, connected to specific business needs,” says Waisman.

The local operation will be led by Camila García, Country Manager Chile, whose main objectives will be to develop the corporate market, promote the adoption of the platform and establish strategic alliances.

«We see a great opportunity in Chile. Companies are already exploring the potential of artificial intelligence, but the real challenge is bringing this technology to concrete applications that generate value. We want to accompany them in this process, helping them scale their communication, optimize processes and connect in a more personalized way with their clients,” says García.

The commercial strategy will be focused mainly on large companies in sectors such as banking and financial services, retail, automotive, insurance and real estate, where the personalization of communications and the automation of processes represent relevant opportunities.

Expansion and next steps

As part of its arrival in the local ecosystem, Hashi will participate in EtMday 2026, organized by Emprende tu Mente, with a stand in the Technological Startups Zone. In addition, Gonzalo Waisman will participate as a speaker on Friday, November 20.

During the coming months, the company will seek to consolidate its operation in Chile, develop relationships with large companies and strengthen its alliance strategy within the business and technological ecosystem.

With its arrival in the Chilean market, Hashi continues to advance its objective of taking artificial intelligence from content generation to the automation of business processes, allowing organizations to create more personalized, efficient and scalable experiences.