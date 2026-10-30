The Mexican unicorn Clip acquires Pulpos, the business management software founded by the creators of Restorando

Clip, the Mexican unicorn of terminals and payments for businesses, acquired Pulpos, a cloud management system that brings together point of sale, inventory control, electronic invoicing with the official Mexican CFDI 4.0 format, finance, online store, purchases from suppliers and artificial intelligence agents. The operation was announced on October 28 and the price was not reported.

Pulpos will continue to operate under its own brand and team, and customers of both companies will retain their current accounts and terms. Tool integration will be enabled gradually.

The acquired startup was founded in Mexico in 2023 by Franco Silvetti, Frank Martin and Lucas Cortés, the first two co-founders of Restorando, the Argentine restaurant reservation platform that they sold in 2019 to TheFork, a subsidiary of TripAdvisor.

Since its launch, Pulpos raised US$4 million in a seed round with Andreessen Horowitz, H20 Capital Innovation, Latitud and Newtopia, and in April 2026 it added an additional US$5 million in a round led by Dalus Capital to bring AI agents to SMEs through WhatsApp. At the time of the acquisition, thousands of Mexican businesses were already using its system.

A sale that updates the inventory and leaves the invoice ready

The logic of the acquisition is one of operational integration: with Pulpos within Clip, each sale collected with the terminal will be able to update the inventory automatically, generate the necessary information to issue the tax receipt and record the transaction, reducing the manual work of the businesses and giving them greater visibility over their operation.

“Pulpos was born to give businesses greater control and visibility of their businesses. Being part of Clip will allow us to take that mission to a much larger scale and build an experience in which receiving payments and managing the business are part of the same system,” said Frank Martin in the operation’s statement.

The purchase is part of Clip’s strategy of becoming a comprehensive platform for Mexican SMEs, which goes beyond card payments.

“The acquisition of Pulpos and the incorporation of Debra represent two complementary dimensions of the company we are building. On the one hand, we expand the tools that we put in the hands of businesses so that they can receive payments, manage themselves and grow,” said Adolfo Babatz, founder and CEO of Clip, according to statements collected by El Cronista México.

In June 2026, Clip had already launched Mi Clip, a digital wallet developed in partnership with Ant International, Mastercard and TelevisaUnivision.

Debra Chrapaty to the board: technological profile to scale the platform

The second move announced simultaneously was the incorporation of Debra Chrapaty to Clip’s board of directors. The executive held the position of CTO at Toast, the American software and payments platform for restaurants, and previously led technology areas at Wells Fargo, Amazon and Microsoft.

His experience in technology infrastructure, cloud services and financial services comes as Clip seeks to expand the reach and complexity of its platform. Chrapaty pointed out that his incorporation aims to contribute to the development of products and the expansion of technology that promotes financial inclusion in Mexico.

Clip was founded in 2012 by Adolfo Babatz and Vilash Poovala, both with experience at PayPal, and became a unicorn in 2021 after an investment of US$250 million from SoftBank and Viking. In June 2026, it closed a US$500 million investment subject to regulatory approval. The acquisition of Pulpos comes weeks after Tiendanube will present its own payment terminal in Mexico to compete directly in the segment where Clip is the benchmark.