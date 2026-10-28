Colombian FinMaq raises US$6.5 million in a Series A led by Accion to finance machinery for SMEs

FinMaq, the Colombian fintech that finances machinery and equipment for SMEs and independent workers, closed a Series A of US$6.5 million led by Accion, the global non-profit organization dedicated to financial inclusion.

The Spanish manager Mundi Ventures joined as a new investor, and ALIVE Ventures and 30N Ventures, which had already invested in the previous round, participated again. In January 2025, FinMaq had raised US$29 million between equity and debt in a pre-Series A whose capital tranche was led by ALIVE Ventures, with Accial Capital and Iris in the debt tranche.

FinMaq finances the purchase of productive assets directly at the point of sale, through alliances with distributors, its own risk assessment models and a 100% digital process. It offers credit, lease-to-own and after-sales solutions to food producers, manufacturers, construction machinery operators, clinics, rural veterinarians, transporters and small farmers.

In Colombia, MSMEs represent more than 99% of companies and generate 79% of employment, but nearly 40% do not have access to credit to buy the machinery they need to grow. The fintech was founded in 2014 by Diego Sanz de Santamaría (CEO) and Diego Acero, both with experience in investment banking; It was completely restructured in 2019.

Point of sale and own models: finance without banking history

The FinMaq model is based on a specific premise: traditional banking does not finance small tickets for clients without formal history, even if the destination of the credit is an asset that generates income. The company solves this by partnering with machinery and equipment distributors and placing financing at the time of purchase, with its own credit evaluation models and digital processes that do not depend on conventional banking history.

The results of an independent survey by 60 Decibels of its clients support the thesis: 72% accessed financing for productive assets for the first time through FinMaq, 83% increased their productivity after purchasing the equipment, 86% improved their business prospects and 70% stated that their quality of life improved.

“A productive asset, such as an industrial oven, construction machinery or a delivery truck, can transform the income-generating capacity of a small business, but for many people in Colombia the lack of affordable credit keeps them out of reach,” said John Fischer, chief investment officer at Accion.

From US$100 million to US$200 million: the goal for the next 18 months

With the new capital, FinMaq aims to double its operation: exceed US$200 million in accumulated disbursements and add more than 5,000 new clients among independent workers, entrepreneurs and small businesses with limited access to banking, all within a period of 18 months. The expansion includes adding the planning of new productive segments to a portfolio that today is distributed evenly between rural and urban areas.

“Closing this Series A round is a testament to the hard work of our team and the enormous opportunity we have ahead of us. Having Accion lead this round, with the addition of Mundi Ventures and the continued trust of ALIVE Ventures and 30N Ventures, gives us a dream team of investors to drive our growth,” said Diego Sanz de Santamaría, CEO of FinMaq.

The operation comes at a time when productive credit for SMEs attracts institutional capital throughout the region: in August, the Salvadoran fintech Ábaco closed US$53 million to scale its digital factoring platform, while the Spanish Anzi Finance launched a US$25 million plan to expand its credit guarantee infrastructure in Latin America.